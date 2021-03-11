IND USA
Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle's father on Suits.
tv

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Wendell Pierce calls her interview with Oprah 'insignificant', clarifies later

Wendell Pierce, who played the father of Meghan Markle's character on the show Suits, has tweeted about her interview with Oprah Winfrey, calling it 'insignificant'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 01:31 PM IST

Actor Wendell Pierce, who played the father of Meghan Markle's character on the show Suits, has earned himself the internet's ire after his comments on her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey. Wendell called the interview, in which Meghan talked about how her mental health had suffered after she married into the British royal family, 'insignificant'.

He told the UK’s LBC radio on Monday that Meghan and her husband Prince Harry’s bombshell interview was “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing,” quoting William Shakespeare's Macbeth.


“It is quite insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of Palace... gossip,” he said, adding “In the midst of so much death, I think it is insignificant.”

Meghan's fans took offence to Wendell's words, calling him insensitive. He then took to Twitter to offer a clarification and called Meghan his friend. "I just discovered my words are being used as an attack. Well done British Press. Clarity: The British monarchy is archaic in my American eyes. If slavery, colonialism and apartheid didn’t educate you that they are racist, you failed history. I was fortunate to tell Meghan personally I wish her all the best. Predicting this hellacious maelstrom I also told her she would always have a friend in me. Because I had no interest in the interview doesn’t change that," he wrote.

Meghan, during the interview, spoke of how the racist vitriol against her in the press and the lack of support from the royal family and staff, impacted her mental health severely. She was pregnant with her son Archie in 2018, when she started having suicidal thoughts. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore," she had told Oprah.

Wendell let his followers know that he was not being insensitive on the matter. "In no way am I insensitive to suicide. Unfortunately my family has suffered the pain of losing someone to suicide. I never was interviewed by the Daily Mail and their story manipulated my words in a radio interview. As I told Meghan, I support her and wish her all the best," he wrote.

Also read: Chehre teaser: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi present criminal side of all humans; Rhea Chakraborty still missing

Some people on Twitter were still not sold. "If you predicted it, why did you even comment. All you needed to say was I wish my friend the best, alas you didn't," wrote one. "Hmmm, now you should be even more sympathetic, she went through much worse for 4 years," wrote another.

Since the interview on Monday, Queen Elizabeth II has released a statement saying the accusations of racism will be investigated and that Harry and Meghan are still much-loved members of the family.

meghan markle oprah

