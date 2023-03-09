Mom to be Laura Anderson shares note for 'single mums' on Women's day: 'Let’s recognise each others' struggles and.....'

Laura Anderson, a popular TV personality, marked International Women's Day by posting pictures of herself on Instagram. Her post included an uplifting message for women of every background, such as single mothers, pregnant women, and young girls, motivating them to recognize and value each other's dedication while pursuing their objectives. She displayed her baby bump in the photos and showed affection towards her pet. Laura had recently announced her separation from Gary Lucy, with whom she is expecting her first child. (Also read: Love Island's Laura Anderson cradles her baby bump, asks fans: ‘will I be no.1 mum?’ amid breakup with Gary Lucy)

She shared a series of pictures on her social media, featuring her proudly displaying her growing baby bump. In the photos, she was seen wearing a comfortable and chic white night co-ords set with her hair tied in a bun, sitting alongside her adorable furry companion. One of the pictures depicted she cradled her baby bump with a look of affection towards her furry friend, radiated warmth and tenderness. In another picture, she made a playful pout at her pet, which showcased her fun-loving personality. In a third photo, taken during an indoor photoshoot, she was captured flashing her radiant smile and laughing, exuded joy and happiness. The pictures not only showcased Laura's gorgeous pregnancy glow, but also highlighted her bond with her beloved pet.

Sharing the photos on special occasion, she wrote, “Happy International Women’s Day to all the single mums out there, the pregnant woman doing this alone, the little girls still unsure of who they are (you have time) the boss bit@hes, the survivors, anyone that feels like a woman or wants to be. You are! You are amazing, you can do this and nothing can stop a group of strong independent, positive like minded females. "

She concluded by saying, "So, let’s stick together, recognise each others struggles and push one and other to consistently strive for more. We deserve every dream we’ve ever had.” She disabled the comment section and did not permit fans to leave messages.

Towards the end of February, Laura addressed the speculations surrounding her relationship with partner Gary Lucy, which had been fueled by rumours of a breakup, only a week after she announced her pregnancy. In the long post, she wrote, "I had no intention to comment on the breakdown of my relationship with Gary. However, due to what has now been publicly shared by other parties, I have been left with no other choice. Gary and I are no longer together due to multiple reasons which will remain private. Our plan was for me to move to Essex to start our family which I was more than happy to do. However since the breakdown of our relationship I have remained at home in Scotland. My priority is bringing my baby up in a calm and stable environment. I never asked or expected to move to Scotland. I full support him living in Essex to be close to his four amazing children.” She concluded and said, “I am fully focused on having a healthy, happy pregnancy and remain excited to share this incredible journey with you all. Thank you so much for your support! Laura, Buddy and Bump.”

Laura gained fame by finishing as the runner-up on the fourth season of Love Island. She has also appeared on Celebrity Karaoke Club and Celebs Go Dating, where she found love with Gary Lucy.