Not Rupali Ganguly, this Aamir Khan, Salman Khan co-star was first choice for Anupamaa

Rukhsar Rehman on rejecting Anupamaa

When asked if she had been offered the lead role in Anupamaa, Rukhsar confirmed and said, “Mujhe phone aaya tha Rajan Shahi ke office se” (Yes, I got a call from Rajan Shahi's office for the show), “but I was doing OTT at that time and had a few things going on in life. So, I said not now, I would be able to do it after a few days. But no one ever knows in advance if a show will become so successful. But yes, I mean it’s all destiny. Maybe something better is waiting for me.”

About Anupamaa

Anupamaa is a television drama series that premiered on Star Plus in 2020. The show has consistently topped the TRP charts for years, despite several changes in both cast and storyline. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions, it is a remake of Star Jalsha’s Bengali series Sreemoyee. Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role, with Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria also part of the current cast. Several stars, including Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna, have exited the show following narrative leaps.

About Rukhsar Rehman

Rukhsar is a popular actor who has captivated audiences across both film and television. She made her acting debut in 1992 with the lead role in Deepak Anand’s Yaad Rakhegi Duniya, opposite Aditya Pancholi. However, after her second film, she stepped away from the industry to get married. She returned to the big screen in 2005 with Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar and went on to feature in films such as D – Underworld, Salman Khan's God Tussi Great Ho, The Stoneman Murders, and more.

Simultaneously, she worked in television shows like Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Tumhari Paakhi, and Dream Girl, among others, which made her a household name.

In addition to appearing in blockbusters like URI: The Surgical Strike and PK, Rukhsar has also featured in web series such as The Gone Game and The Night Manager. She has a daughter from her first marriage, Aisha Rehman, who is also an actor.