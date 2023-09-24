Pakistani actor Hania Aamir grooves to Jawan song Chaleya as Shah Rukh Khan dances in the background. Watch

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and she has proved it time and again by dancing to his songs and giving his signature pose. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Hania gave her fans a glimpse of how she spent her night. (Also Read | Anirudh Ravichander performs Jawan song Chaleya, Shah Rukh Khan reacts) Hania Aamir grooved to Shah Rukh Khan's song Chaleya from Jawan.

Hania dances to Chaleya

Hania posted pictures as she got together with her friends--singer Yashal Shahid, Aashir Wajahat, Nayel Wajahat among others. In the first photo, posed while Yashal laughed as she held her legs. Aashir and Nayel sat near them.

She also posted a video in which she along with her friends danced to Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Jawan. Dressed in a loose white top and pink pyjamas, Hania danced in front of her television where the original song, featuring Shah Rukh, played. Hania matched Shah Rukh's steps as she grooved to the track.

Fans praise Hania

Hania didn't caption the post but simply wrote, "Ganda." The post has been liked by rapper Badshah and Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "The smile on your face is everything! May Allah protect your inner happiness from evil eyes and keep you safe. Ameen! @haniaheheofficial Always keep smiling!!" A comment read, "The dance is so cute." "We want to see you with Shah Rukh in a film," said an Instagram user.

Hania is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan

In August, Hania posted a video of herself on Instagram as she did Shah Rukh's signature pose--extending her hands to the side while leaning sideways. She was dressed in different outfits as she did the pose. The video ended with Hania laughing. She captioned the post in Hindi, "Hey, you aren't getting bored, right?"

Chaleya song

The original music video of the song features Shah Rukh and Nayanthara. Composed by Anirudh, Chaleya has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The song has been choreographed by Farah Khan and the lyrics penned by Kumaar. Chaleya is from Jawan, helmed by Atlee. Apart from Shah Rukh and Nayanthara, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt are seen in cameo roles.

