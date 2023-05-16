Prince Harry trial: Royal biographer claims that he was asked to hack phones at work

At the ongoing trial headlined by Prince Harry against the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), journalist and royal biographer Omid Scobie has claimed that he was asked to hack phones to obtain information during his work experience. The journalist had co-authored a bestselling biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2020. (Also read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry go on fun outing with Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz in first pics since coronation) Journalist Omid Scobie made his statements on the forth day of Prince Harry's hearing.(AP)

The journalist who was giving evidence in the case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) made by Prince Harry and others, claimed these allegations at the High Court on Monday. MGN, who is also contesting the case, denied these accusations.

As per a report by The Telegraph UK, Omid claimed that he was asked to hack phones for work experience. Andrew Green KC, of MGN denied these accusations and termed them as "implausible." Omid also clarified his statement that he had a close relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and acted as their cheerleader in any manner. The journalist clarified his stance and said that he has not extended any social interactions with the couple outside of work.

The statement comes after Scobie claimed that he was given "a list of mobile numbers followed by a detailed verbal description of how to listen to voicemails, as if it were a routine newsgathering technique" when he spent a week at the Sunday People. Omid then claimed that while he was at the Daily Mirror in spring 2002, he allegedly even overheard then-editor Piers Morgan being told that the information regarding Kylie Minogue and her boyfriend had come from voicemails.

Harry, and around 100 celebrities including actors, sports stars, singers and TV personalities, are attached to this trail, where they have sued publisher Mirror Group Newspapers, accusing its titles of habitually accessing private information by widespread phone-hacking, deception and other illegal means between the years 1991 and 2011.

Prince Harry, who was not present for the start of the hearing, has been selected as one of four test cases for the ongoing seven-week trial and is due to give evidence himself in person in early June. He is also the first British royal to do so since the 19th century.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON