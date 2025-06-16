Ram Kapoor adds Lamborghini Urus SE SUV to his car collection. Know all about the luxurious ride worth over 4 crore

And guess what? It is believed that Ram is the first Indian to buy the ultra-luxurious Lamborghini Urus SE SUV.

Ram Kapoor's new Lamborghini

Several pictures of Ram and his wife Gautami posing with their luxurious ride have surfaced on social media. The Lamborghini Urus SE SUV was launched in the Indian market in 2024.

The images were shared by the Instagram handle of carcrazy.india in which Ram and Gautami are posing with the car. “@iamramkapoor recently got himself a Lamborghini Urus SE!! Finished in Verde Gea with a black leather interior and orange accents, this is quite a good spec. Wishing him many many Happy miles with this new beast,” the caption read.

In one photograph, Ram can't help but beam with joy as he poses from the driver's seat of their new Lamborghini. It looks like the actor has opted for the Verde Gea (matte olive green) paint for the Lamborghini, complemented by a bold and sporty black and orange interior. Other pictures and videos show Ram taking delivery of his new car. In one clip, Ram can be seen talking to dealership staff.

When we talk about the car, the Lamborghini Urus SE is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 620 hp and 800 Nm. Paired with a plug-in hybrid system featuring a 25.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the car integrates the 8-speed automatic gearbox and boosts the total output to 800 hp and 950 Nm. His Lamborghini model has sleek LED headlights, new LED DRLs, and an upgraded front fascia. The rear design is the same, but with a new rear bumper.

In an interview in the past, Ram had shared that his father didn't talk to him for 10 years for choosing acting, adding that he sold second-hand vehicles for money.

Besides the Lamborghini Urus SE, Ram Kapoor also owns other luxurious cars, including Porsche 911, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Ferrari Portofino M, Range Rover Autobiography, and Mercedes-AMG G 63.

What’s next for Ram

Ram, who has been in the news for his drastic weight loss, will next be seen in a detective show, Mistry. It will be out on JioHotstar on June 27. Produced by Banijay Asia in association with Universal International Studios and directed by Rishab Seth, Mistry is the Indian adaptation of the multi-award-winning US series Monk. The star cast includes Mona Singh as the fearless ACP Sehmat Siddiqui. Shikha Talsania and Kshitish Date.