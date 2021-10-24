Ranveer Singh says he kept Karwa Chauth fast for Deepika Padukone, gets her initial written on palm with mehendi. Watch

A new promo for The Big Picture, shared on Instagram by Colors, showed host Ranveer Singh getting his wife Deepika Padukone’s initial written on his palm with mehendi. He then proudly showed it off to the camera. He was joined on the show by two television stars - Priyanka Choudhary from Udaariyaan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia from Choti Sardaarni.

Ranveer also revealed that he keeps a Karwa Chauth fast for Deepika. He took a sieve, looked at the ceiling through it, and even blew kisses to the ‘D’ written on his palm. The studio audience burst into applause. +

Previously, on The Big Picture, Ranveer told a contestant that he and Deepika are planning to start a family in the next two or three years. He said that he looks at her baby photos every day and tells her that his life will be ‘set’ if she gives him such a cute baby.

After six years of being in a relationship, Ranveer and Deepika got married in November 2018 in Italy, away from the media glare. While their wedding was attended only by family members and a few close friends, they later hosted multiple grand receptions for everyone else.

Also see: Ranveer Singh ‘fixes’ Deepika Padukone’s Instagram caption, she shares secret that was harder to keep than their wedding

Ranveer and Deepika have acted together in three films directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. He also had a special appearance in her film Finding Fanny. They will soon be seen together in Kabir Khan’s 83, in which he will play former cricketer Kapil Dev, while she will be seen as his wife Romi Bhatia.

83 tells the story of the Indian cricket team’s maiden World Cup victory in 1983. The film, which also features Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva and Harrdy Sandhu in key roles, will hit the theatres on December 24.