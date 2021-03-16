Rashami Desai opens up about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu, says she was 'judged'
- Actor Rashami Desai has said that people would judge her during her divorce from former husband Nandish Sandhu, and that it was a very 'stressful' time.
Actor Rashami Desai has spoken about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu. The former couple, who got divorced in 2016 after nearly four years of being married, share a cordial relationship now.
In an interview, she said that at the time, she pretended to be someone that she's not. She also had to deal with the judgement of a lot of people.
She told Bollywood Bubble, "Honestly, when I was in that process, the entire process was stressful. I couldn’t deal with it. Hence, I wasn’t being myself and was trying to be someone who I was not."
She added that people would not think of them as a couple who'd made a joint decision, but as individuals who weren't on the same page. "I was always upfront, but during that phase, everyone was doubting me. People judge you independently and not as a couple. They don’t understand that it was between two people. There must be a reason right? We got separated and the partner has moved on and I am doing good," she said.
Also read: Rashami Desai says she was depressed during divorce with ex Nandish Sandhu: ‘I tried my level best’
Rashami in an earlier interview with Pinkvilla had said that she was depressed during the entire episode. She said that they share a cordial relationship now, and are both happy in their individual lives. "I really respect that when we are together in the same place or bump into each other at a party, we are very cordial and we don’t have complaints anymore. That’s very beautiful. I am happy, he is happy. What else do you want in life?” she said.
Rashami and Nandish fell in love during the making of their show Uttaran and tied the knot in 2012.
