Rashmi Desai and Nandish Sandhu participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 7.
Rashami Desai opens up about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu, says she was 'judged'

  • Actor Rashami Desai has said that people would judge her during her divorce from former husband Nandish Sandhu, and that it was a very 'stressful' time.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:42 PM IST

Actor Rashami Desai has spoken about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu. The former couple, who got divorced in 2016 after nearly four years of being married, share a cordial relationship now.

In an interview, she said that at the time, she pretended to be someone that she's not. She also had to deal with the judgement of a lot of people.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "Honestly, when I was in that process, the entire process was stressful. I couldn’t deal with it. Hence, I wasn’t being myself and was trying to be someone who I was not."

She added that people would not think of them as a couple who'd made a joint decision, but as individuals who weren't on the same page. "I was always upfront, but during that phase, everyone was doubting me. People judge you independently and not as a couple. They don’t understand that it was between two people. There must be a reason right? We got separated and the partner has moved on and I am doing good," she said.

Also read: Rashami Desai says she was depressed during divorce with ex Nandish Sandhu: ‘I tried my level best’

Rashami in an earlier interview with Pinkvilla had said that she was depressed during the entire episode. She said that they share a cordial relationship now, and are both happy in their individual lives. "I really respect that when we are together in the same place or bump into each other at a party, we are very cordial and we don’t have complaints anymore. That’s very beautiful. I am happy, he is happy. What else do you want in life?” she said.

Rashami and Nandish fell in love during the making of their show Uttaran and tied the knot in 2012.

Rashami Desai talked about her failed relationships with Nandish Sandhu and Arhaan Khan.
Ankita Lokhande parties with Rashami Desai.
Rashmi Desai and Nandish Sandhu participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 7.
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
Rakhi Sawant has been in news even after completion of Bigg Boss 14 owing to her mother's illness.
Step inside Anita Hassanandani's house, which has a spectacular view of the Mumbai skyline.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni spotted by paparazzi.
Gauahar Khan's team issues statement to say she has tested negative for coronavirus.
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin developed feelings for each other on Bigg Boss 14.
Param Singh (Sourced photo)
A mother to two kids, actor Chahatt Khanna started her apparel brand three years ago.
Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are expecting their first child.
Jasmin Bhasin excited for Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla's song Marjaneya.
Rakhi Sawant poses for a selfie with a man.
Anita Hassanandani reveals she's ready for Bigg Boss 15 thanks to Sidharth Shukla.
Kamya Panjabi has chimed in on the Zomato controversy.
