Ravi Adhikari says 'TV is now going', reveals 60% drop in advertising revenue: 'Nobody is putting money' | Interview
Ravi Adhikari, the Managing Director of Sri Adhikari Brothers, talks to Hindustan Times about the decline in TV viewership in India.
The 1990s and 2000s were the golden age of Indian television in terms of nationwide reach and viewership. Even as purists argued about the supposed drop in quality of the shows, major TV serials regularly enjoyed double-digit TRPs. In contrast, shows today, across networks, struggle to even reach 3 in TRP ratings. Ravi Adhikari of Sri Adhikari Brothers chalks this decline to the emergence of streaming and the gradual shift of audience preferences. In a candid chat with Hindustan Times, the TV producer and studio head opens up on the evolution of TV in India.
‘TV is going now’
Sri Adhikari Brothers was at the forefront of the boom of Indian TV in the 90s with shows such as Shrimaan Shrimati, Yes Boss, and Suraag. Talking about the contrasting state of TV from the 90s and 2020s, Ravi, the Managing Director of SAB, says “TV is actually going now because there are no advertisers coming on. It is on a decline. (There is) 50 to 60% drop in advertising. Advertisers are moving because there are more opportunities or more reach on digital, which is much more economically viable. Nobody is putting in money here.”
Ravi adds that TV’s decline is related to the boom of smartphones and streaming. “Jitna smartphone aage jayega, jitna data aur consumable hoga, utna log uski taraf move karenge (The more the smartphone takes centre stage, data will be consumed and people will move to streaming). And lot of TV content is also being consumed on OTT now, on the platforms, not on the channels.”
The producer adds that the audience for TV has not gone anywhere. They have just shifted media. “Ek way mein TV audience nahi ja raha hai, TV ka audience OTT pe shift ho raha hai (TV is not going, but the TV audience is shifting to OTT). There, it is not an appointment view. TV is still there, but from the satellite cable operator se we are moving towards OTT where I am free to watch according to my time, or according to my comfort,” he explains.
‘TV has ruined its name’
Ravi adds that the quality of content on television in the last two decades has also turned off some of the viewers, who look at streaming as ‘superior’. He says, “TV ka ek way mein naam kharab hua hai (TV has ruined its name) for the kind of content it shows, but at end of the day, audience watches it. But what OTT has given us is, makers is a freedom of to tell your stories in the way you want to say, or say it in a different way. OTT has given a space in between cinema theater in a longer format of 8-10 episodes, where we can churn out a lot of things and tracks, with sound budgets.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.