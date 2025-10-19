Salman Khan opens up on world turning against him, reveals being blamed for things he never did: ‘I’m still bearing it’

This Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw Salman Khan giving Amaal Mallik a gentle yet firm warning about controlling his aggression and his tongue after his heated argument with Farrhana Bhatt. Salman even called Amaal’s father, Daboo Mallik, on stage to offer him a parent’s perspective. He then went on to explain how he himself has been blamed for things he never did, yet continues to handle them with patience. Salman Khan recalls his tough times during Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Salman told Amaal that he was wrong for calling Farrhana’s mother “B-grade” and for snatching Farrhana’s plate while she was eating. Later, he invited Daboo Mallik on stage, who also gently reprimanded his son for his remarks and behaviour.

Salman Khan sys it's a vicious world

As both Amaal and Daboo became emotional, Salman said, “I keep guiding him every week, but he has no control over his mind or his tongue. He says whatever he wants. You’re not a kid now, Amaal. Even though you repent later and apologise, this is one thing you need to control. Sushmita Sen once said something beautiful: people will remember and judge your reaction, and it will stay for a lifetime. I know this because even today, I’m paying for things imagined 30–40 years ago. Do you think you can handle that? It’s a very vicious world, Amaal.”

The superstar added, “I’ve been blamed for things I’ve not even done, and I’m still bearing it to this day. Do you have the mental strength to face what people say about you? When you do charity or show respect, people think it’s a show-off. These are small lessons you’re being told. What Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) and I have gone through—how will you handle that? The whole world can turn against you, and you must keep your head down, keep listening, and keep working day in and day out like a warhorse.”

While leaving the stage, Daboo Mallik told Amaal, “Give it a fight, my dignity is in your hands, Amaal.” To this, Salman quipped, “If his dignity is in your hands, it’s gone.” He then added, “My father would’ve told me the same; in fact, he once did, ‘If our respect and dignity are in your hands, then it’s gone.’”

About Bigg Boss 19

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 follows the theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which means that the housemates are solely responsible for their decisions, and Bigg Boss will not interfere. This Weekend Ka Vaar will also feature singer Shaan lighting up the stage with his voice, while Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Ayushmann Khurrana will appear to promote their upcoming film Thamma and engage in a fun conversation with the contestants.