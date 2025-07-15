Scott Riccardi’s eighth Jeopardy! win sparks debate as rival Amanda Hopkins misses final round

Scott Riccardi is continuing his Jeopardy! winning streak. With his super-sharp gameplay on Monday's episode, he not only secured his eighth consecutive win but also quietly shut out another opponent, according to TV Insider. For context, he locked horns against Paul Swain, a tutor from Vancouver, Washington and Amanda Hopkins, an analytics manager originally from New Providence, New Jersey. The final outcome? Riccardi now holds the longest winning streak of Season 41, with no signs of slowing down. Scott Riccardi, Jeopardy!’s reigning champ(X/@Jeopardy)

Scott Riccardi, the reigning Jeopardy! champ

During Monday's episode, Riccardi, an engineer from Somerville, nailed 30 clues and missed just one, minting an unstoppable $34,200. On the other hand, Hopkins, who was trailing in the red, had one last chance to turn things around with the final clue.

Before she could buzz in, Riccardi and fellow contestant Paul Swain ($3,600) beat her, with Swain clinching the answer, sealing Hopkins’ fate. As per the game’s rules, since players with negative scores can’t advance, she was ruled out of Final Jeopardy.

“Sadly, Amanda, you were one clue away from making it back into positive territory, but we loved having you. You’ll receive a third-place prize. Thank you for being here,” host Ken Jennings expressed.

Also Read: Outlander Season 7 finally releasing for streaming on Netflix, but there's a catch

Fans react to Amanda Hopkins’ elimination

Avid viewers of the show flooded social media after the episode, with many suggesting they would've held back and let Hopkins buzz in if they had been in Riccardi or Swain’s shoes.

One user on Reddit wrote, “One thing I’ll never do if I were on the show, answer the last clue over someone else in the red that needed it to qualify for final jeopardy when the game is already a clear runaway." Another said, “I do LIKE the idea of letting her answer the last few clues if she could, since Scott didn't need them.”

When does Jeopardy! air?

Jeopardy! airs every weekday across the US, but the time can vary depending on where you live. Most stations air it around 7:00 or 7:30 PM, Monday through Friday.

FAQs:

1. Why didn’t Amanda Hopkins make it to Final Jeopardy?

She ended the game with a negative score, and it's not allowed.

2. Could Riccardi or Swain have let Amanda buzz in?

Technically, yes, but it’s a competitive game. Everyone is on the show to win it.

3. How many games has Scott Riccardi won so far?

As of the July 14 episode, he’s won 8 games in a row.