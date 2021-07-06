Shagufta Ali: I am ill and out of work. It’s tough to talk about my problems

While the pandemic has led to many people using their savings as either work had dried up or it was stalled due to lockdowns, which meant no income flow. Actor Shagufta Ali reveals she is in dire need of financial help and has reached out to her peers in the entertainment industry.

A popular face in TV shows and films, Ali featured in TV show Saans, Parampara, Junoon among others, and has been working since ’89. She shares due to her ill health, she hasn’t been able to work since the last four years. A cancer survivor, she was struggling for a while, had to sell her car and jewellery after exhausting her savings to makes ends meet.

“People close to me knew about my problems and the war I have been fighting for so long. In life, I have worked hard a lot, got good roles and been professional but chaar saal se mera lockdown chal raha hai. I have been a private person but my health issues and financial troubles have been one too many. I would get offers but something or the other would jinx it. My health, too, kept me at home. It was tough for me to talk about my financial problems.”

Right now, the senior actor says needs help to pay her monthly bills, medical bills, loans and other expenses including treatment for diabetes and eyesight and once better, she wants to work. Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) has reached out to her offering help and she says, “I will accept help from Cintaa but they too can’t help beyond a point. I am self-made person and asking for help is my last resort.”

Ask her if financial trouble are a drawback of the entertainment industry and she replies, “This field is uncertain but there is a lot of work out there. Due to the pandemic, things are tough but five years ago, when I was active, I would say the industry gives regular work and there’s stability here. Of course, I haven’t acted in the last four years which has led to this tough situation.”