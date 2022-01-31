Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal posts fun video with Archana Puran Singh, jokes Kapil Sharma fears they’re ‘taking over’ TKSS

The 'sharks' from reality TV show Shark Tank India have been sharing behind-the-scenes content from their appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show on social media. One shark, in particular, Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal, has been prolific in his social media posts.

A day after he posted an Instagram Reel with The Kapil Sharma Show cast member Archana Puran Singh, Anupam was back at it with another fun video featuring the actor on Sunday. In the video, Anupam interacts with Miss Braganza - Archana's character from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Anupam approaches her and says, "Aapko dekh kar mujhe kuch kuch hota hai (Something happens to me on seeing you)." Archana responds with a reference to Anupam's business, saying, "Aww, you can find me on shaadi.com."

The entrepreneur captioned the video, "Some more on-stage fun with the amazingly talented and always sporting @archanapuransingh." This was Anupam's second BTS video from the sets of Kapil Sharma's show. On Saturday, Anupam and Archana had recreated Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's iconic ‘pyaar dosti hai’ scene.

Anupam acknowledged his ‘take-over’ of the stage and further wrote in his caption, "@kapilsharma paaji be like … yeh ab kursi ke saath saath mera stage bhi le rahen hain (After chair, now they are taking over my stage too). Archana and Anupam are dangerous".

Fans loved Anupam's sense of humour,with many appreciating the video. One commented, "Sharks are now pro-reelers." Another quipped, "A-one acting, sir!"

Also read: Archana Puran Singh turns into Ms Braganza, recreates Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene with Anupam Mittal. Watch

On Shark Tank India, budding entrepreneurs present their business pitches to a panel of successful entrepreneurs or ‘sharks’, who are willing to invest their money, time and expertise to help the company reach the next level. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Apart from Anupam, Shark Tank India features six other ‘sharks’ - BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover, Sugar Cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh, boAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON