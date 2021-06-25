Shefali Jariwala says she was judged for divorce, second marriage: ‘Yeh toh Kaanta Laga ladki hai’

Shefali Jariwala, who was previously married to Harmeet Singh of Meet Bros fame, talked about how the divorce affected her and made her think that she would never fall in love again. She is now married to Parag Tyagi.

In 2004, Shefali Jariwala tied the knot with Harmeet Singh, and they were divorced in 2009. She has been married to Parag Tyagi since 2014.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble about how her divorce affected her, Shefali said, “When that happens to you, you think it’s the end of the world, it is difficult, you think ‘what has happened?’ I was so young when I got married and I got divorced. It was very difficult for me but I had a very strong support system - my parents, my friends and everybody - so I could deal with it. And then, there were times when you stop believing in love. You go through that phase where you are like, ‘I don’t think I’ll ever fall in love again’ or ‘I don’t think I’ll ever get into a relationship again, shaadi toh bohot door ki baat hai (marriage is out of the question)’. But it passes.”

Shefali said that with time, she healed and was able to fall in love again. She also opened up about the judgment she faced for getting a divorce and marrying a second time, and how people form unfavourable opinions about her even if she shares ‘happy pictures’.

“It’s a problem. Why are women subjected to such judgments and men are not? Why is it okay for men to get married ten times and women to not get married twice? Isi ne kuch kiya hoga, isi mein kuch hoga, yeh toh Kaanta Laga ladki hai, yeh bohot bold hai (They say, ‘She must be the one at fault, she is the Kaanta Laga girl, she is so bold’). Come on! That is a character we play on screen. Just because you play a vamp or a villain or a bold character doesn’t make you that. You’re an actor,” she said.

Shefali, who rose to fame with the music video of Kaanta Laga, has participated in reality shows such as Nach Baliye 5 and Bigg Boss 13.