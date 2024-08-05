Superstar Singers 3 winner Atharva Bakshi on being praised by Vicky Kaushal, Neha Kakkar: ‘I feel the responsibility’

Atharva Bakshi and Avirbhav were declared the joint winners in Superstar Singers 3. Avirbhav received maximum audiences votes, while Atharva was voted by judges, capatains and chief guests for his consistent performances. Atharva, in an exclusive interaction with HT speaks about his journey in the show, idols, future music aspirations and more. Excerpts from the interview. (Also read: Superstar Singers 3 winner Avirbhav S says he wants to sing for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan) Superstar Singers 3 winner Atharva Bakshi says he feels responsibility as an artist.

Atharva Bakshi wants to focus on his music career

On being asked about his future aspirations for singing and responsibility as an artist, Atharva says, “This is a big opportunity for me because Vicky Kaushal Sir, Neha Maa'm (Neha Kakkar), and the guests who came on the show had praised my singing. After becoming the winner, I feel the responsibility. I became the winner in ‘Suro Ke Dharohar’ category, which is based on the collective scores by judges, captains and chief guests. Now my future aspirations will only about my music career.”

Atharva Bakshi recalls Talat Aziz's encouraging complement

When quizzed about the importance of classical music for a singer as he was praised by renowned Ghazal singer Talat Aziz, Atharva tells, "Talat Aziz Sir praised me a lot when he came to the show. He said, ‘This kid sung the song in the same way I take the murkis during singing.’ It feels really good when people give me so much love and blessings. I know the importance of Hindustani classical ever since I was 7-8 years old. So, I will continue my learning of classical even more now."

Atharva Bakshi expresses gratitude towards his parents

While recalling how his father was initially skeptical about his singing, Atharva shares, “My parents have always supported me. They handle me with a lot of care as we live together. My father was initially skeptical about my music since he also had a band during his college days. So, he knew about the challenges. But my maternal uncle and mother convinced Papa. When he allowed me then I started watching Idol 10. Since then I took even more interest in music. The support of my parents was very important to me.”

Atharva says Kishore Kumar, Arijit Singh are his idols

On being quizzed about his singing idols, the young singer says, “Although all singers are my idols but I consider Arijit Sir, Sonu Sir, Neha Ma'am, Javed Ali Sir, Mohd Rafi Sir, Kishore Sir, Lata Mangeshkar Ji, Asha ji as my idols.”

Atharva Bakshi says youngsters should stay focused

When asked about his message for his young fans, Atharva opines, “I want to tell all the youngsters that whether its cricket, music or any other field, do it with all your heart and work-hard for it. Just like there is riyaz in music, cricket requires practice. Keep doing all this regularly for your growth. One needs to stay focused.”

Atharva Bakshi shares his musical learnings

The singer concludes by sharing his learnings from the show and says, “This show has taught me a lot and I have learnt a lot from all my mentors, especially, Pawan Bhaiya and Neha Ma'am. I always talk to Pawan Bhaiya regarding music. Neha Ma'am corrects my mistakes and helps me to improve.”