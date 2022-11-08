Tejasswi Prakash shares glimpse of Goa vacation with boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Watch

Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from her recent Goa vacation with actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra on Tuesday. In the video, she shared her ‘hey moments’ with Karan from their trip. The couple made the most out of their relaxing vacation. Many of her fans reacted to the video. (Also read: Tejasswi Prakash feeds Karan Kundrra ‘baingan ka bharta’ in car, fans call them a 'power couple')

In the video, she shared a glimpse of both of them making ‘hey’ gesture with their hands. She decked up in multi-coloured shirt and Karan wore a pink T-shirt with white prints. She recorded a video of herself saying ‘hey’ using her hand, which featured boyfriend reading the menu. Karan also waved just like his girlfriend did. Tejasswi started laughing at the end of the clip. She wore a halter neck top with a bun hairstyle.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Tejasswi wrote, “Hey y'all (red heart emoji).” Reacting to her video, one of her fans commented, “Tejaaswi Prakash, we want to see you in Bollywood.” Another fan wrote, “You both are so adorable.” Many fans admired her clip with Karan and dropped heart emojis.

Recently, Tejasswi celebrated Karan's 38th birthday with their families. She posted a few pictures from the celebration on Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy birthday my love, my happiness, my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only sunny.”

Tejasswi and Karan fell in love in 2021 when they met on Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss 15. Talking about their wedding plans, Tejasswi in a conversation with Hindustan Times, said, “All the positive rumours about the roka and shaadi, I love all of them. (But also) It’s funny. Why should I tell you (people who ask) if the roka has happened, if we are planning our wedding or if we are buying a house? Wo humare beech ke baat hain (It is a matter among us). In my head, I’m like why do you want to know? But it’s nice and cute. About the negative ones, I’m not used to it.”

She can be currently seen in Naagin 6, where she plays the lead role. She appeared as a warden on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp briefly, with Karan Kundrra.

