Tom Sandoval's ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute breaks silence on his separation from Ariana Madrx: 'Literally shocked'

Kristen Doute has spoken out about the scandal involving her former partner Tom Sandoval and his alleged affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss. Tom's relationship with Ariana Madix, which had lasted for nine years, ended as a result of the controversy. Kristen has expressed her shock upon learning of Sandoval's infidelity and romantic involvement with Raquel. She stated that the news was difficult for her to process, and the emotions she experienced were surreal. (Also read: Tom Schwartz breaks silence on Tom Sandoval's split from Ariana Madix: 'The whole thing is just really sad')

On Friday's episode of Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast by Dear Media, Scheana Shay invited Lala Kent and Kristen Doute for the catch-up session. Kristen has broken silence on Tom's separation from Ariana and romantic involved with Raquel. She said, "This is all very surreal that this occurred with he and Raquel behind Ariana's back. Like, there's still something I have not fully digested yet. I was literally shocked. But now, in hindsight, I'm like, that, yeah, that sounds about right. But I really didn't think he'd do it to her." She shared Ariana and Tom's present situation is evoking many memories for her.

According to Kristen, she believes that she and Tom should have ended their relationship earlier than they did. She said, "We should've broken up after a year or two. We shared a DVR box. We shared bills. We shared a s****y apartment. We didn't have any money. And it was like, we shared the same friend group. It was, like, easier to just as it felt in the moment easier to just stay in it than it was to, like, break up the friend group. But we were both unfaithful. We cheated on each other."

Tom Schwartz also spoke about the controversy surrounding his closest friend, Tom's alleged affair with Raquel. He said, "[Sandoval's] okay, I think. Relatively speaking, I mean, he has a sense of profound sadness, rightfully so, that he's a piece of s***. And to some extent, maybe he is. But he knows he f***ed up, and the whole thing is just really sad."

According to a source, Ariana had been dealing with problems in her relationship with Tom Sandoval for a while. The final breaking point, as reported by an insider, was when Sandoval allegedly cheated on her with Raquel. The source stated that she had already gone through a lot during their time together, but discovering the infidelity was too much for her. Apparently, Tom's actions caused a great deal of pain for Ariana, leading her to ultimately end the relationship and move on from him.