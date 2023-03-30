Tom Selleck is set to return with his iconic for Blue Blood Season 14

American popular crime drama ‘Blue Blood’ is booting up for another season with the main cast set to return. Though the series is currently in the middle of airing season 13 follows a lineage of police officers directed by Patriarch Frank portrayed by Tom Selleck but runner of the show decided to gear up for one more season. This Police procedural drama series was nominated for 2013 Emmy, premiered on CBS in 2010, and then aired a total of 269 episodes. Tome Selleck as Patriarch Frack

Reportedly, Blue Blood season 14 has been renewed way before the season 13 finale which will air on May 19. Selleck will return for the new season along with the rest of the notable cast including Donnie Wahlberg as Detective Danny Reagan, Bridget Moynahan as ADA Erin Reagan and of course American Dream’s Will Estes as Sergeant Jamie Reagan.

Veteran actor Tom Selleck who has held many roles since late 1960s. For the past 10+ years his most iconic performance was with this police procedural show. However, his most critically acclaimed role would be in the crime show Magnum, P.I., which lasted for eight seasons and aired a total of 158 seasons, providing Tom five Emmy nominations. Although Tom Selleck was initial cast for Indiana Jones before even Blue Blood began. But George Lucas changed his mind in last minutes. Even though Selleck’s Magnum, P.I role him the gig on Blue Blood but the CBS police drama has abide any other role of his.

Now as Blue Blood is set to walk for one more season, fans can expect more tight script and stunning performance from the 78 years old actor, even into his late 70s Selleck’s commitment towards his work is phenomenal.