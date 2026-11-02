TV actor Anuj Thakur dies at 33 after a seizure; friend Rupesh Sonar says he had planned a family vacation

Television actor Anuj Thakur died on October 27. He was part of shows such as Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka, Beendh Banoonga Ghodi Chadunga and Mahisagar. His friend and casting manager Rupesh Sonar confirmed the news of Anuj's death in an Instagram post. He also shared that the actor had suffered a seizure and died in his sleep. Anuj Thakur was part of shows such as Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka, Beendh Banoonga Ghodi Chadunga and Mahisagar.

‘He had gone to sleep at night and never woke up’ Speaking to The Times of India, Rupesh shared that he had known Anuj since 2008, and that they had worked together on several shows. The casting director revealed that he had met Anuj just 10 days before his death.

He said, “I was shocked to hear that he had gone to sleep at night and never woke up. I met his family, including his mother and brother, on Saturday. That’s when I was told that Anuj had suffered a seizure and passed away during the episode. Anuj was an early riser. He woke up at 4.30 am every day and followed his routine, which included fitness and jogging. However, that morning, he didn’t get up. His alarm went off at 4.30 am, and when his mother went to his room to wake him, she found that he had died.”

‘Met him just 10 days ago’ Rupesh shared that Anuj was planning a comeback to TV shows. He said, “I have known Anuj since 2008; we worked together on our first show, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka. We did several shows together after that. It is very difficult to accept that he is no more. I met him just 10 days ago, and he was talking about making a comeback. His enthusiasm was the same as it had been in 2008. He always spoke respectfully to everyone and treated people with dignity. He was generous, cheerful, and helpful. He was a wonderful person and like a younger brother to me. I still cannot understand why he had to leave us so soon."