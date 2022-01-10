Urfi Javed wears t-shirt that reads ‘Not Javed Akhtar's granddaughter' to the airport. Watch

Television actor Urfi Javed, who often makes headlines for her daring outfits was spotted outside the airport on Monday. Urfi was spotted wearing a t-shirt with a quirky caption on it.

In a video shared on a paparazzi's account, Urfi was seen wearing a white t-shirt with the caption, “Not Javed Akhtar's granddaughter.”

Many people reacted to her t-shirt's caption, one person wrote, “People would have known it without you mentioning it on your t-shirt. It kinda looks off.” While another one pointed at the book that Urfi was holding and wrote, “Most important thing ki urfi ne hath me Bhagvat Gita le rkhi hai (Most important thing is that she is holding Bhagvat Gita in her hand).”

Last year there were reports claiming that Urfi is the granddaughter of Javed Akhtar. However, his wife Shabana Azmi set the record straight on Twitter, as she posted “Urfi Javed is not related to us in any way." “She is not related to us in any way. Stop spreading lies!” she added in a follow-up post.

Responding to the rumours, Urfi had earlier told The Quint, “It’s really funny that people are connecting me with Javed (Akhtar) because of my last name."

Urfi, who hails from Lucknow, has appeared in shows such as, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Bepannaah and Daayan. Last year, she was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT. She was the first one to get evicted from the show. Speaking to News18 after her eviction, she had said, “It was extremely unfortunate and I’m still feeling bad about it. Whatever happened with me on the show was unfair because I feel that I was putting in a lot more effort than other contestants."

