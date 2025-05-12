Urvashi Dholakia's mom reveals why she doubted her Bigg Boss win: ‘I used to sit and cry after seeing her anger’

Urvashi Dholakia's mother says her anger in Bigg Boss made her cry

When Farah asked about Urvashi’s worst quality, her mother candidly replied that she has a lot of anger. She further admitted being uncertain about Urvashi’s chances of winning Bigg Boss, believing she had only a 50-50 chance. Explaining her concerns, she said, “Kyunki yeh gussa itna kar rahi thi, ladaiyan bohot hui thi toh isliye darr tha. Iska gussa dekh ke main roti thi yahan baith ke” (Because she used to get so angry, there were many fights, so I was scared. I used to cry sitting here after seeing her anger).

Defending herself, Urvashi said she barely fought in the Bigg Boss house, adding, “Sab log mujhe card bhejte the jab Diwali ya koi festival hota tha, and upar likhte the ‘Om Shanti Om’ aur bolte ki yeh humara code tha to ask you to calm down” (Everyone used to send me cards during Diwali or other festivals, and they would write ‘Om Shanti Om’ on top—saying it was their secret code to tell me to calm down).

For the unversed, Urvashi participated in Bigg Boss Season 6 and won the audience over with her strong personality. She emerged as the season’s winner, beating Imam Siddiqui, Sana Khan, and Niketan Madhok.

About Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi is a well-known television actor, best remembered for playing the iconic role of Komolika in the long-running TV series Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She made her acting debut at the age of six in a Lux soap commercial with Revathi. As a child artiste, she appeared as Rajlaxmi in the Doordarshan TV series Shrikant. She rose to fame with roles in Ektaa Kapoor’s popular shows such as Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Kahiin To Hoga. Most recently, she was seen in the show Power of Paanch, alongside Riva Arora, Jaiveer Juneja, Aditya Arora, Anubha Arora, Bianca Arora, Yash Sehgal, and Barkha Bisht. The show premiered on January 17 on Disney+ Hotstar and concluded on April 4.