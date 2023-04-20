Lisa Vanderpump under fire for comments on Raquel Leviss' mental health stay. Was it a resort or real recovery?

Reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump has found herself at the center of controversy after commenting on the recent news that her former Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss checked into a mental health facility. While Vanderpump expressed concern for Leviss and asked the public to back off, fans are skeptical of the legitimacy of the stay. Reality TV mogul Lisa Vanderpump is not backing down from her support of former Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss

Rumors have been circulating that the facility Leviss checked into was more of a lavish resort than a mental health facility, leading fans to question the seriousness of her situation. Even Vanderpump's former co-star, Tom Sandoval, ranted about the supposed "leak" of his getaway, claiming it was just a spa.

But fans are divided on the issue, with some criticizing Vanderpump for commenting on mental health issues and others defending Leviss and calling for an end to the bullying she has faced since news of her affair with Sandoval broke.

The controversy hits close to home for Vanderpump, whose brother tragically took his own life. And as the drama continues to play out in real-time on the show and social media, fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming reunion, which is sure to be explosive.

In the end, only time will tell what really went down with Leviss' stay and whether Vanderpump's comments will have any impact on the public's perception of the situation.