Varun Badola shares throwback pic with 'very dear friend' Sakshi Tanwar: 'She is a star, and a big one'

Actor Varun Badola has taken a trip down memory and shared a throwback picture with fellow actor Sakshi Tanwar. Taking to Instagram, Varun dropped the old photo from their London trip together. They are seen sitting casually posing for the camera.

Varun captioned the post, "My old and a very very dear friend #sakshitanvar. The best part is that she is a star, and a big one. But she has not found a reason to be on Instagram. Here we are on our trip to London together. #throwback."

Reacting to the post, fans poured their love in the comments section. One wrote, "Two brilliant actors in one frame. That's rare." Another commented, "Supremely talented people . Favourites." A third said, "My favourites together. Never ever seen this beautiful picture . The astonishingly talented people in a single frame." "Sakshi ji has earned such respect and so many fans. Truly a superstar and my favorite. Good to see you both," wrote a fan. Another one said, "Owwoo soo cute picture.. both of you looking awesome. Great.."

Sakshi shot to fame after the success of her television show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. She also starred in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. In 2016, she starred in the Dangal, alongside Aamir Khan. She also appeared in Tyohaar Ki Thaali and Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Meanwhile, Varun was popular for his role as a mentally-challenged person on the television show Koshish. He has also starred in serials like Banegi Apni Baat, Koshish - Ek Aashaa, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, Astitva... Ek Prem Kahani and Aek Chabhi Hai Padoss Mein. Varun also took part in reality shows Nach Baliye 2 with his wife Rajeshwari.

Varun's father, veteran actor Vishwa Mohan Badola died last year. Varun shared a long note on Instagram sharing a picture of his father. He wrote, "A lot of people crib about the fact that their kids do not listen to them. Many forget that kids are always watching them. My father never sat me down to teach me anything. He made learning a way of life for me. He set an example so exemplary that I had no choice but... follow. If you think that I am a good actor, blame him. If I write, he has to take the onus. If I sing... well if I had just about 1/10th of his singing talent, I would have become a singer..."

