'I’m in no hurry to die': When Satish Shah addressed his death, made an incomplete promise to return to acting

Actor Satish Shah had a four-decade-long career in TV and films. What started with a small role in Bonga in 1976 culminated in lead roles in some of the most iconic TV sitcoms and supporting roles in many big Bollywood hits. Yet, the actor walked away from public performance after 2014, returning only twice since. In an old interview, the veteran actor addressed this decision and also addressed his death. Satish Shah died on Saturday at the age of 74.

Satish Shah’s last film was Humshakals in 2014. By this time, he had not acted on TV since Sarabhai vs Sarabhai ended in 2006. After 2014, the veteran actor returned briefly to reprise his role as Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 2 in 2017, which was followed by his last performance in the Zee5 sitcom United Kacche in 2023.

Satish Shah on death and acting

At the time, the actor spoke to News 18 and talked about his decision to walk away from acting. “I’ve stopped performing in public now, I mean, in movies and otherwise. I have taken, you could say, a sabbatical, and it has been rather long. Pehle se meri fitrat main raha hai, main koi cheez enjoy karta hoon tabhi karta hoon. (It has been my nature that I do something only when I enjoy it).”

However, the actor added that he would rejuvenate himself and return. “I stopped enjoying, I guess, for a while, so I thought maybe I’ll rejuvenate myself and then start all over again. I’m in no hurry to die,” he added. But alas, that promise remained unfulfilled, and United Kacche was to be his last appearance on screen.

Satish Shah's death

Satish Shah died on Saturday after being found unresponsive at his Mumbai home. He was rushed to the Hinduja Hospital, but according to a statement from the hospital, he could not be revived. His friends and family informed HT that the actor had battled kidney ailments for a while now, even getting a kidney transplant two months ago.

An alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Satish Shah became a household name with sitcoms like Ye Jo Hai Zindagi, Filmi Chakkar, and Ghar Jamai in the 80s and 90s. He also appeared in many big Bollywood hits such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Main Hoon Na, Fanaa, and Om Shanti Om. On the big screen, he is perhaps best remembered for playing a corpse in the farcical comedy, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.