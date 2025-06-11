Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor Shireen Mirza welcomes baby boy with Hasan Sartaj: ‘We are beyond grateful’

Actor Shireen Mirza shot to fame with her portrayal of Simmi Bhalla in the popular TV show Ye Hai Mohabbatein. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she has given birth to a baby boy with husband Hasan Sartaj. She posted a cute video announcement with Hasan to thank Allah and that they are ‘beyond grateful’ for this ‘beautiful blessing’. (Also read: Pastel hues, dance to Koi Mil Gaya, and more: Inside Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Shireen Mirza’s baby shower) Shireen Mirza has revealed that she gave birth to a baby boy.

Shireen's Instagram post

In a joint Instagram post, both Shireen and Hasan shared that their baby boy was born on June 9. It read, “A beautiful blessing has arrived. Shireen and Hasan are overjoyed to welcome a boy. A day filled with barakah and endless joy… wrapped in mercy, love and light. May be grow to be righteous and kind. Join us in making dua. May Allah bless him.”

The caption read, “ITS A BOY! Alhumdulillah. We are beyond grateful for this beautiful blessing (blue heart emoticon). With Allah’s mercy, our hearts have found a new love. Please keep him in your duas as we begin this incredible journey together.”

Several close friends of the actor and well-wishers congratulated the couple in the comments section of the post.

Shireen's pregnancy announcement

Shireen took to Instagram in April to announce that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Hasan Sartaj. She posted a cute video with Hasan to share the news. In the video, Shireen was seen in a black dress as she flaunted her baby bump.

In the caption of their joint post, they wrote, “In the quiet of our duas, Allah heard us… and in His perfect timing, He blessed us with a miracle (baby emoji). A tiny soul, made of half of him and half of me. And now, we’re growing you — with all the love we have in our hearts. Our little miracle is on the way, our prayers overflowing, as we step into this new chapter… as Parents. Ya Allah, protect our little one, and guide us to raise them in Your love and light. We can’t wait to hold you, guide you, and love you beyond words. Our hearts are full. Our hands will soon be, too”.

Shireen and Hasan got married a few years ago in 2021, in a traditional nikah ceremony that took place in her hometown, Jaipur.