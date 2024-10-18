Two mystery women left Liam Payne’s room minutes before his death: ‘He fell unconscious’

Shocking new details have emerged regarding Liam Payne's tragic death, revealing that two mystery women were with the former One Direction star just hours before he fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. While investigators initially believed there was "no foul play," a new report suggests that five witnesses are being questioned, including the two women who were in Payne's room. These women, considered "key witnesses" in the case, left the hotel shortly before the fatal incident. Liam Payne died on Wednesday after suffering a fall from the third floor of his hotel balcony in Argentina.

Who were the 2 women in Payne’s room

Payne, 31, who was in Argentina to support his former bandmate Niall Horan's show, tragically died after falling from the third floor of the hotel where he had been staying. His girlfriend had left two days prior to the incident.

Earlier investigators confirmed that they had questioned five individuals, including two ‘unidentified’ women who were with Liam in the hours leading up to his death for a "reconstruction of his last hours," one source stated, “He was with two women in his room, where there was access to drugs. I won’t reveal their surnames, but they are well-known." (Via Express UK)

According to an autopsy report, Payne may have been unconscious at the time of the fall, with investigators noting that his injuries suggest he did not attempt to protect himself.

The women, though reportedly not being investigated as suspects, left the hotel before Liam's fatal fall. They have been classified as "key witnesses" in local media reports rather than suspects in his death, which prosecutors have described as “suspicious.”

Payne fell ‘in a state of total unconsciousness’

Reports have surfaced detailing the chaotic state of Payne’s hotel room, with drugs allegedly found and staff describing his erratic behavior, including breaking furniture. Staff had called emergency services after witnessing the disturbance.

According to the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office, Payne “did not adopt a reflex posture to protect himself” during the fall, indicating he may have “fallen while in a state of semi or total unconsciousness,” as disclosed on Thursday via The Post.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues as police search for the individual who supplied the drugs to the young singer. Authorities have reportedly collected multiple items from Payne’s room that suggest he had consumed drugs before tragically falling from the third-floor hotel balcony.

"Payne died of multiple traumas and internal and external bleeding," an autopsy report was revealed by Argentina on Thursday. "Although everything indicates that the musician was alone when the fall occurred, he was going through some type of outbreak from substance abuse," the statement, translated from Spanish, said.