Bigg Boss OTT 2's Jad Hadid says he's not interested in Akanksha Puri anymore: 'She was shivering, had guts'

Jad Hadid is creating quite a commotion inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2 with his antics. Soon after he kissed co-contestant Akanksha Puri for a task, he called her a bad kisser. He even claimed that he found her attractive and wanted to kiss her initially, but he is not interested in doing it anymore. (Also read: Akanksha Puri breaks silence on kiss with Jad Hadid) Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri shared a long kiss on a dare.

Jad recalls kissing Akanksha

Recalling their kiss for the task, Jad said, “I am kissing her and she was shivering. She wasn’t reciprocating.” Later, Jad told Jiya Shankar, “She asked me to come close and she’s been giving me those signals. She is giving me signals that she wants but I am off it. I lost interest completely. That kiss was for a game and meant nothing to me. I wanted it at the beginning. But now I am off it. She was shivering. She had guts.”

Akanksha is a bad kisser

Jad also told Avinash Sachdeva that Akanksha was a "bad kisser" and both laughed over it. Pooja Bhatt, who was also present, told Jad, "I'm sorry but you're a b**ch if you're saying that. That is under the belt. What do you think the poor girl would do if she was asked to kiss in front of the whole world? I am sorry, I disapprove of it. No no no, not cool.”

Jad is gay

Jad was defiant of his views and told the actor-filmmaker, “It's an opinion.” Pooja then asked him to share his opinion with Akanksha, not with anyone else in the house. “Boy talk right? I thought you were a man, not a boy." Jad was quick to respond with: “I'm gay.”

Later, Pooja also told Falaq, “Jad came and said he is feeling uncomfortable after the kiss but looked thrilled. Then he tells Avinash, ‘She is a bad kisser’. It was really uncool. Why is he telling everyone that he is uncomfortable? ‘When I first saw her I thought she is so elegant, so beautiful, and lovely. Then after the kiss, I feel nothing’? (Why is he doing this).”

Akanksha on the kiss

Earlier, Akanksha had also said that she was uncomfortable during the kiss. “I wanted Jad to understand that as an Indian female artist, the kiss made me feel awkward. I expected him to come and speak with me, to clear out my headspace about the whole situation. Communication is important, and I needed that reassurance," she had said.

