Bridgerton 2's Charithra Chandran visits Thanjavur temple, eats on banana leaf at restaurant during India trip. See pics

Charithra Chandran, the British actor who played the lead role of Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton season 2, has shared a bunch of pictures from her visit to her native place in Tamil Nadu. Charithra was born into a Tamil family and recently visited Airavatesvara Temple in Thanjavur. She took to Instagram to show a glimpse into her Thanjavur visit. Also read: Bridgerton 2's Charithra Chandran turns into Manish Malhotra bride for magazine photoshoot

Charithra simply mentioned the current year 2022 in the caption along with the Indian trioc. The first picture shows a close up of Charithra in a pink kurta with white and red tilak on her forehead. She flashes a smile for the camera while clicking a picture with a bag on her shoulder. It is followed by a picture of the Airavatesvara Temple and a cow. There is also a glimpse of a Kumbakonam restaurant and food served on a banana leaf. There is also a group selfie which has Charithra posing with several women and a child.

Charithra Chandran shared several pics from her India visit.

Her fans loved her pictures from India. A fan wrote, "I love how you own your roots and culture." Another exclaimed, “wow, you are in TN.” One more fan commented, "I love how simple & real u are." A fan also said, "You look so beautiful and thank u for keeping it real! I love the simplicity." Another wrote, “Back to traditional," along with a heart eyes emoji. “You look so sweet” read a comment. Someone also called the post, “wholesome”.

Charithra shot to fame in India with her role of the season's diamond Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton season 2. She starred opposite Jonathan Bailey's Anthony whereas Simone Ashley played her sister, Kate Sharma.

In September, Charithra turned muse for designer Manish Malhotra for a travel magazine's destination wedding edition. She posed in a white lehenga on the magazine cover.

