Every Year After review: Carley Fortune's second-chance romance adaptation is full of yearning but lacks emotional punch

Every Year After web series review Cast: Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett, Michael Bradway, Abigail Cowen, Joseph Chiu, Aurora Perrineau

Showrunner: Amy B. Harris Rating: ★★.5

Prime Video has become the go-to destination for swoony romance adaptations. The formula is familiar by now: a bestselling book adaptation, a soundtrack packed with songs destined for your playlists, and attractive people carrying years of unresolved feelings while exchanging longing glances in beautiful locations. It is a formula that continues to work. The Summer I Turned Pretty turned teenage heartbreak into a phenomenon. The Culpables franchise proved yearning resonates across languages. Maxton Hall hooked audiences with its crackling tension, while Off Campus showed that college romances can be just as messy and addictive. Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett in a still from Every Year After, (Prime Video) Now, Prime Video is betting on another beloved love story. Every Year After adapts Carley Fortune's bestselling 2022 novel Every Summer After, a BookTok favourite that built a passionate fanbase around its tale of first love, heartbreak and second chances. Developed by Leila Gerstein and led by showrunner Amy B. Harris, the eight-episode series arrives with high expectations and plenty of readers ready to see whether it can capture the magic of the book. Plot of Every Year After At the heart of Every Year After are Persephone "Percy" Fraser (Sadie Soverall) and Sam Florek (Matt Cornett), two childhood friends whose connection slowly grows into first love over a series of unforgettable summers in Barry's Bay. Percy arrives at the lakeside town as an outsider, but she quickly finds a home with Sam. Together, they spend years sharing secrets, watching horror movies, chasing dreams and navigating the messy emotions of growing up. The story moves between past and present. Through flashbacks, we watch Percy and Sam's relationship evolve across six summers. In the present day, Percy is forced to return to Barry's Bay after Charlie Florek (Michael Bradway) informs her that his mother, Sue Florek (Elisha Cuthbert), has passed away. It is the first time she has set foot in the town in over a decade. From the very first episode, it's clear that something devastating happened between Percy and Sam. The show slowly unpacks the event that shattered their relationship, turning that unanswered question into the emotional mystery that drives the entire season.

Michael Bradway in a still from Every Year After. (Prime Video)

What works: The cast performances and visuals One of the show's biggest strengths is its cast. Sadie Soverall brings vulnerability to Percy, making it easy to understand the guilt she has been carrying for years. Matt Cornett is equally effective as Sam, balancing his character's kindness and sincerity with the lingering hurt of someone who never got the answers he deserved. Michael Bradway is the standout of the ensemble. Charlie could have easily been reduced to the stereotypical party-loving finance bro, but Michael gives him depth. Beneath the humour and swagger is a character dealing with his own grief and frustrations, often making Charlie more interesting than the show's central love story. The supporting cast also helps keep the series engaging. Aurora Perrineau's Chantal, Abigail Cowen's Delilah and Joseph Chiu's Jordie bring warmth, humour and genuine chemistry to the friend group, creating some of the show's most enjoyable moments. Beyond the performances, Every Year After shines through its atmosphere. Barry's Bay feels like a place filled with memories. The sparkling lake, old docks and endless summer sunsets create a sense of nostalgia that runs through every episode. The series understands how certain places can hold pieces of our past, and it uses that idea beautifully.

Movie Review Every Year After web series review 2.5 /5 Every Year After, the eight-episode adaptation of Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel Every Summer After. Developed by Leila Gerstein with showrunner Amy B. Harris, the series carries high expectations from a devoted fandom eager to see Percy and Sam's beloved second-chance romance come to life. Director Amy B Harris Cast Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett, Michael Bradway, Abigail Cowen, Joseph Chiu, Aurora Perrineau Verdict Every Year After translates the ache and yearning of Carley Fortune’s pages onto the screen. Led by charming performances, it delivers the perfect binge that feels like a cozy escape. The magic is undeniably sweet while you’re in it, but the memory evaporates the minute you head back to reality. It’s an incredibly pleasant ride, even if it doesn’t quite stick with you for the long haul.