Jaideep Ahlawat joins Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man season 3? Here's what we know

Jaideep joins The Family Man 3

Bollywood Hungama, citing a source, reported, “Jaideep Ahlawat has joined the star cast of The Family Man 3 and also joined the schedule in the North-Eastern state of Nagaland. The makers have kept his character strictly under wraps. Hence, there’s no information available on what role he plays in the series.”

It added, “Jaideep Ahlawat has become a force to reckon with in the last 4 years, more so with the acclaimed show Paatal Lok. His appearances in An Action Hero (2022), Jaane Jaan (2023), Maharaj (2024), etc. further added to his popularity. Hence, one can expect that he will have a crucial role in the third season. His casting further adds to the excitement for the show.”

The Family Man 3 is being filmed in Nagaland

As per a Mokokchung Times report, the show is being filmed across various locations in Kohima since September 1 and will continue till October 1 this year. The production crew, comprising 400 members, have 80 vehicles as they film in Old DC Bungalow, Forest Colony, Kisama Heritage Village and other areas.

About The Family Man

The Family Man, a spy action thriller, has been created by Raj & DK. The first season aired on Prime Video on September 2019. The web series featured Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). It also starred Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

The second season aired on the same streaming platform in June 2021. Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined the second season as the main antagonist. The third season was announced in May 2024.