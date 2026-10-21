Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 trailer breakdown—Sauron’s rise, the return of dark forces and a war that could destroy Middle-Earth

The story picks up five years after the fall of Eregion. Since then, Sauron's armies have continued their march across Middle-earth, leaving destruction in their wake. From his tower of Barad-dûr in Mordor, he is working towards forging the One Ring, hoping to use its power to bring the remaining kingdoms under his control.

“All of it has come to this,” Galadriel ( Morfydd Clark ) says in the trailer, as the threat facing Middle-earth becomes increasingly difficult to ignore. The new episodes will follow Sauron's pursuit of absolute power and the efforts of the Elves, Dwarves, Men and Wizards to stop him before his plans come to fruition.

Sauron is getting closer to the power he has always wanted, and Middle-earth may not be ready for what comes next. Prime Video has released the trailer for season 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power , offering a glimpse of a world where the Dark Lord's forces are growing stronger and the remaining kingdoms are struggling to fight back. With the One Ring at the centre of his plans, the new season promises more battles, shifting alliances and difficult choices for those standing in his way.

The official synopsis describes just how close Sauron is to victory: “Only a few isolated pockets stand between the Dark Lord and total victory – Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are now sealed deep within their mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which are protected by their Three Rings. Now, all the free peoples of Middle-earth – Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike – must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life…”

The problem is that the people who could stand against him are far from united. With Sauron's influence spreading, the coming war could prove to be one of the biggest tests Middle-earth has faced yet.

Trailer offers a glimpse of the Nazgûl Among the more unsettling moments in the trailer is the appearance of figures who are linked to the origins of Sauron's future Ringwraiths. Known as the Nazgûl, these servants eventually become some of the Dark Lord's most feared followers. But before they lose their humanity, they begin as mortal men drawn into Sauron's growing web of power.

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have used the term Nazgnagôl for this earlier phase of the characters. Drawn from Tolkien's Black Speech, the name refers to servants of the Rings. Dressed in dark armour, these figures offer a glimpse of the people who may eventually surrender themselves to Sauron's influence.

Their presence adds another layer to the story, showing how the Dark Lord's rise threatens not just kingdoms and armies, but the lives of individuals who become caught up in his plans.