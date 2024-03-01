Love is Blind S6 Jessica Vestal hints at dating another co-star after meeting Jimmy Presnell

Love is Blind season 6 has so far stood out as one of the best seasons of the hit franchise. The show has been trending on Netflix’s reality show list ever since it made its way to the streamer. Like never before, the show has showcased some of the juiciest confrontations. One of which is surely Jimmy Presnell and his leading ladies, first Jessica Vestal and then Chelsea Blackwell. Even though Jessica Vestal left the pods without an engagement ring, it doesn't mean she didn't find love. Love is Blind S6 Jessica Vestal hints at dating another co-star(Netflix)

Jessica Vestal drops clues about dating co-star

Jessica Vestal, a stunningly gorgeous single mother, joined the Love is Blind cast in search of a partner. Although she didn't find lasting love on the show and exited after connecting with Jimmy Presnell, who is now dating Chelsea Blackwell, her journey may have taken a new turn. During Thursday's episode of "The Viall Files" podcast, Vestal hinted that she might have gotten close with another cast member whom she formed a connection with during the hit Netflix series.

Who is Jessica Vestal dating?

“I can’t say [who]. I’m still trying to sort things out right now,” Jessica said after being asked to whom she was physically attracted to in the pods. The 28-year-old didn’t reveal anything further; however, she did ask viewers to use their intuition and find out who that person is. “I had another strong connection,” she went on. “You could probably use context clues if you look at the cast, but I’m not saying any names.”

She continued, “I’ve learned to hold my cards closer to my chest with things like that until I know.” She also assured the viewers and the former bachelor of the show that she would share her love life publicly when she felt ready. Reunion is on the cards and fans are hoping that that’s the day she will reveal. “Believe me, the world will be sick of me when I’m dating someone,” she added. “It’s going to be so in everyone’s face. I’m going to be so public and so proud of it, you will know.”

When Jess met Jimmy in person

Jimmy and Jess ultimately met in person on the most recent episode during the cast of the show's lakeside party, with Jimmy's fiancé Chelsea watching from the sidelines. Following this Jessica appeared in an interview session with Entertainment tonight and made some revelations. "Meeting him at the lake, I felt our interactions from the pods carried over. I feel like I was pouring so much in and not getting a lot back." She said.

"I will say he was very respectful of Chelsea," she further added. "And we both came to the mutual decision that we were not meant for each other and it would not have worked outside of the pods."