OTTplay onboards Chaupal Punjabi in the quest to expand their regional audience base

OTTplay, India's premier platform for OTT content aggregation, is thrilled to announce the addition of Chaupal Punjabi to its growing roster of top-tier entertainment providers. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in OTTplay’s mission to offer diverse and high-quality content to its users. OTT Play is bringing a new selection of Punjabi content.

Chaupal, known for its extensive library of regional content, including Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, among others, will now be accessible to OTTplay’s extensive audience base. This collaboration promises to bring a rich variety of movies, TV shows, and exclusive originals to OTTplay subscribers, enhancing their viewing experience with unique and culturally resonant stories.

OTTplay, an OTT aggregator with 40+ apps, continues to solidify its position as a leading platform in India. By bringing together content from various OTT platforms, OTTplay ensures that users can effortlessly find and enjoy their favourite shows and movies from a single, convenient interface. With the inclusion of Chaupal Punjabi, OTTplay reaffirms its commitment to offering diverse and high-quality entertainment options for its ever-expanding and discerning audience base.

Mr. Sandeep Bansal, Founder and Managing Director of Chaupal OTT, shared his excitement about the partnership: “We are delighted to join hands with OTTplay, a platform that shares our commitment to delivering high-quality and diverse entertainment. At Chaupal, we believe in the power of regional stories to connect with audiences on a profound level. By partnering with OTTplay, we are confident that our rich and varied content will reach new heights, resonating with viewers who appreciate authentic and culturally significant storytelling.”

He added, “This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to expanding the reach of regional content and celebrating the diversity of Indian culture. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with OTTplay, one that will undoubtedly enrich the entertainment experience for our combined audience.”

Mr. Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-founder of OTTplay, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are excited to welcome Chaupal Punjabi to the OTTplay family. This collaboration aligns with our vision to provide a comprehensive and diverse entertainment experience. Chaupal’s unique content offering will significantly enrich our platform, providing our users with an unparalleled viewing experience that celebrates regional diversity. With the rising demand for regional content and storytelling, we are optimistic that this partnership will be a testament for delivering quality content across regions.”

About OTTplay

OTTplay is India’s foremost OTT content discovery and streaming platform, dedicated to simplifying the viewing experience by aggregating content from 40+ OTTs. With an extensive library spanning various genres and languages, OTTplay offers personalized recommendations, ensuring users can easily discover and enjoy content that suits their preferences.

About Chaupal

Chaupal is a one-stop family entertainment destination for all your latest and popular web series and films in three languages Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Bhojpuri. Some of the best content includes Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri, Oye Bhole Oye, Carry on Jatta 3, Blackia 2, Warning 2, Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi, Buhe Bariyan, Shikari, Kalli Jotta, Panchhi, Aaja Mexico Challiye, Chal Jindiye, and many more. Now you can even watch cartoons on the app. Chaupal is your ultimate entertainment app as it is ads-free, can watch offline, can create multiple profiles, seamless streaming, worldwide/travel plans, and continuous unlimited entertainment all year round. For more entertainment-related news, please visit https://blog.chaupal.com/.