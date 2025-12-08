Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 19 clocked 8 million viewers per week on OTT; consistently beat KBC 17, Bigg Boss Tamil 9

The reality TV show, Bigg Boss 19, ended with a bang on Sunday with Gaurav Khanna lifting the trophy and taking home the cash prize. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, became the most-watched non-fiction show on OTT during its finale week, averaging around 8 million viewers per week. Salman Khan returned as the show for Bigg Boss 19 which concluded this Sunday.

Bigg Boss 19’s viewership decoded

As per Ormax reports, Bigg Boss’s Season 19 clicked an average of 7.5-8 million viewers per week. After becoming the most-watched non-fiction show on OTT leading up to the finale, the finale week was no different for the reality show. The Ormax report shows that between December 1 and 7, the show clicked 7.2 million viewers and became the most-watched show of the week in the category.

Bigg Boss 19’s finale week beat viewership of shows like Laughter Chefs 3, Indian Idol 16, Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, and Bigg Boss Tamil 9. The show beat these by a long margin, with the other shows having a viewership of 4.3-1.2 million viewers. For context, the show brought in 6.8 million viewers in the last week of November and 7.1 million viewers the week before that.

Bigg Boss’ Season 19 by EndemolShine India was telecast on Colors TV and streamed on JioHotstar.

About Bigg Boss 19 finale

TV actor Gaurav Khanna won Season 19 of Bigg Boss on Sunday. He beat his rival, Farrhana Bhatt, to claim the trophy. Gaurav spoke to PTI after winning the show and said, “It is yet to sink in. It is very surreal for me now. I received so much of love. What I love about it is that I didn't change a bit. I am the same when I went inside the house and came out, and people like that (quality) a lot. I didn't change or faked anything.” Season 19 of the show kicked off on August 24.