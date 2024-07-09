The Acolyte Episode 7 spoilers: Sol's dark secrets, Osha's dilemma and more

Star Wars The Acolyte series is nearing its episode with only 2 episodes left in the bag. The final two episodes, however, also hold the power to either make or break the show. Episode 7 is highly anticipated by fans as it may reveal secrets that will bring the show to its final conclusion. It might also be the answer to many questions and fan theories about Sith, Qimri and more. The episode is expected to be an absolute roller coaster ride as it will set the stage for the season finale. The Acolyte episode 7 spoilers ahead of its release.(@OfficialAcolyte/X)

What to expect from The Acolyte Episode 7

Episode 7 has a lot to offer from the revelation of Sol’s secrets to Osha’s struggle with the Dark side. The previous episode in The Acolyte series focused a lot on Qimir’s attempts to corrupt Osha, as reported by Sportskeeda. Thus it will be interesting to watch whether Osha gives in the Dark side or she follows the light as has all these years.

Another thing that has been eating away the minds of curious fans is what is Sol hiding. There have been hints throughout the series that Sol has some skeletons in his closet. The two things are connected to the fire incident all those years ago. It was not just Mae’s act and there have been hints that Jedi might be involved in the incident somehow. And this episode might be the one where the Jedi’s secrets will also be revealed.

Another divulgence about the master behind Qimir, otherwise known as The Stranger, who stabbed him in the back could be interesting. Speculations are that it could be Vernestra Rhow as Qimir revealed in a previous episode that his whip marks on his back and Rhow has a lightsaber whip with her. Hence she could be the face behind the master who betrayed The Stranger.

When and where to watch Episode 7

The Acolyte Episode 7 will be released on Tuesday, July 9 on DisneyPlus. Fans can watch the latest episode at 06:00 pm Pacific Time, 09:00 pm Eastern Time and 02:00 am British Summer Time. The series releases an episode every Tuesday.