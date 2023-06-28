Unmasking the woman in the climactic ending of Secret Invasion episode 2. Details inside

Marvel's Secret Invasion takes an intriguing turn in episode 2 as it unveils a surprising revelation, Nick Fury is married to a Skrull. Nick Fury's surprising Skrull marriage shakes the MCU. (Image Credit: Disney+)

Samuel L. Jackson's portrayal of Fury in the series delves deeper into the character's personal life, curating a fresh perspective on the iconic figure who has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its early days.

The episode explores Gravik's backstory, showcasing his childhood encounter with Fury and the promise to find a new home for the Skrulls. Building on the events of Captain Marvel, it is revealed that Fury has recruited Skrulls as undercover agents on Earth.

With flashback scenes setting the stage, this unexpected revelation adds a compelling layer to Nick Fury's journey in the MCU.

Who is Nick Fury's mysterious wife?

In a surprising revelation, it has been unveiled that Fury is married to Priscilla Fury, a Skrull who has been living on Earth since the events of Captain Marvel.

Donned by Charlayne Woodard in Secret Invasion, Priscilla takes on a pivotal role in the series, particularly in episode 2, where her true nature and connection to the Skrulls are explored.

During the flashback scenes centered around a young Gravik, Priscilla appears in her Skrull form, introducing Gravik to Fury after the Skrull child tragically loses his parents. This establishes a strong bond between Priscilla and Gravik, contributing to the character development of the Secret Invasion villain.

Although the notion of the former SHIELD head having a wife was briefly mentioned in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, it remained unclear at the time whether Fury was telling the truth.

Fury visits Steve Rogers' home, seeking refuge after realizing that SHIELD had been compromised. He mentions his wife, claiming to have been kicked out by her, which surprises Steve. This mention of Nick Fury's wife resurfaced in a Captain America: Civil War tie-in comic book, adding to the intrigue surrounding his personal life.

Now, Secret Invasion episode 2 confirms the existence of Nick Fury's wife and reveals that she is a Skrull who crossed paths with him after the events of Captain Marvel.

The duration of Nick Fury's marriage

In the captivating world of Secret Invasion, the revelations in episode 2 provide insight into the timeline of Fury's marriage.

Set shortly after the events of Captain Marvel in 1995, where Fury and Captain Marvel vowed to find a new home for the displaced Skrulls, the flashbacks shed light on the bond between Fury and Priscilla.

Priscilla, one of the Skrull leaders who joined Talos on Earth, played a crucial role in establishing a covert "Skrull unity" with Fury to undertake secret missions.

Notably, during the episode 2 flashback, Priscilla is already seen wearing a diamond engagement ring, suggesting that Nick Fury got married between the conclusion of Captain Marvel and the events depicted. This implies that Fury has been happily married for approximately 30 years.

The extent of Priscilla's involvement with organizations like SHIELD, SWORD, or SABER during this time remains unclear. But, as the storyline delves into the Skrull insurrection, led by the resentful Gravik, it raises intriguing questions about how Priscilla navigates her loyalties within Nick Fury's operation.