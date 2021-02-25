IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Vindhya Tiwari: I hope this year takes me to the next level
Varanasi-girl Vindhya Tiwari recently shot for ‘Games of the Sexes’ in Moradabad. (Sourced photo)
Varanasi-girl Vindhya Tiwari recently shot for ‘Games of the Sexes’ in Moradabad. (Sourced photo)
web series

Vindhya Tiwari: I hope this year takes me to the next level

The year 2021 is turning out be the best phase for actor Vindhya Tiwari
READ FULL STORY
By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:39 PM IST

The year 2021 is turning out be the best phase for actor Vindhya Tiwari. Her track in the TV show ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’ got aired recently then the UPite shot for her first OTT series ‘Game of the Sexes’ in Moradabad and next, she is soon expected to make her film debut.

“I hope that this year takes me to a new level. My track of ‘Behula’ worked well for me. I shot for over a month in UP for the role of a cricketer and now, I hope to knock the doors of Bollywood in a while,” said the actor from Varanasi.

A graduate in biotechnology, it was not easy for Vindhya to opt for acting but she was very sure about what she wanted from life.

“I belong to a typical Brahmin family and they were totally against me taking up acting as a career. My mother, who is a principal in a government college, always believed one should follow their heart. So, I was given a-year-and-half to prove myself. And then I shifted to Mumbai and began auditioning.”

She bagged a show as lead but that got shelved. “Time was running out and I was under pressure to return. I got a small role in ‘Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Na Kijo’ and I took it just to stay back. The show became a hit and I got nominated for my role. It led me to my first show ‘Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?’ as the lead and that helped me to establish in the industry.”

Vindhya have been part of shows like ‘Mrs Kushik Ki Paanch Bahuein’, ‘Pammi Pyarelal’ and many more. Her last show ‘Kulfi Kumar Bajawala’ wrapped after the lockdown.

“When you don’t have a godfather and you are new to industry then struggles are surely twofold. But then, you have to keep walking amidst the cloud and carve your own path. I kept working on my terms as I was sure I won’t be able to do bikini or bold shoots. It has been 12 years and God has helped me getting roles that I’m comfortable in.”

Talking about her role of a cricketer, she said, “I’m really passionate about the game and have played a lot of gully cricket back in Varanasi. In fact, during Box Cricket League, I have taken a hat-trick and won the player of the series award. When director Deepak Pandey offered me this role I really got thrilled. So, in my case, I can surely say god has helped me to make a mark. Presently, the only feeling I have is of gratitude towards all!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Varanasi-girl Vindhya Tiwari recently shot for ‘Games of the Sexes’ in Moradabad. (Sourced photo)
Varanasi-girl Vindhya Tiwari recently shot for ‘Games of the Sexes’ in Moradabad. (Sourced photo)
web series

Vindhya Tiwari: I hope this year takes me to the next level

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:39 PM IST
The year 2021 is turning out be the best phase for actor Vindhya Tiwari
READ FULL STORY
Close
Evan Peters as Quicksilver in WandaVision.
Evan Peters as Quicksilver in WandaVision.
web series

WandaVision: Kevin Feige on bringing in Evan Peters as Pietro instead of Aaron

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:37 PM IST
  • WandaVision left fans stunned when they introduced Evan Peters as Pietro instead of bringing back Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige weighs in on the recasting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rumana Molla recently wrapped OTT series ‘Games of Sexes’ in Moradabad (Sourced photo)
Rumana Molla recently wrapped OTT series ‘Games of Sexes’ in Moradabad (Sourced photo)
web series

Rumana Molla: I always want to give my best shot

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Actor Rumana Molla has featured in number of projects including ‘Pyar Ka Panchnama2’, ‘Irada’ and ‘DevDD’. Recently, she wrapped OTT series ‘Games of Sexes’ in Moradabad, in which she plays a central character.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tandav stars Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.
Tandav stars Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.
web series

Tandav: Top Amazon India executive questioned by police over Saif Ali Khan show

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Top Amazon India executive questioned by police over Tandav.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cast member Gina Carano poses at the premiere for the television series "The Mandalorian" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)
Cast member Gina Carano poses at the premiere for the television series "The Mandalorian" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)
web series

Gina Carano addresses The Mandalorian firing, says she was 'bullied' by Disney

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:17 AM IST
Actor Gina Carano, who was fired from the hit drama series The Mandalorian over inflammatory social media posts, recently opened up about it, calling out Disney for 'bullying' her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Bandish Bandits’ actor recently shot OTT series ‘Hastinapur’ and film ‘Satyamev Jayate2’ in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Bandish Bandits’ actor recently shot OTT series ‘Hastinapur’ and film ‘Satyamev Jayate2’ in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
web series

‘Changing my looks, quitting TV worked for me’

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:55 PM IST
The decision of leaving TV after 25 years worked wonders for ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ actor Rituraj K Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Banerjee is best known for his roles in film Stree and web series Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and Typewriter.
Abhishek Banerjee is best known for his roles in film Stree and web series Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and Typewriter.
web series

Abhishek Banerjee: I realized last year what being famous means

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Actor Abhishek Banerjee recently won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor (Web Series) for his role Paatal Lok.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mona Singh had two web shows release last year -Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain S3 and Black Widows and shot for Lal Singh Chaddha.
Mona Singh had two web shows release last year -Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain S3 and Black Widows and shot for Lal Singh Chaddha.
web series

Mona Singh: Never be insecure. If you are talented, you will get your due

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:03 PM IST
The actor feels nepotism might give you a break but if you don’t have talent you won’t grow. It all comes down to how confident you are of your talent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amrita is happy that her latest web series, Jeet Ki Zidd, has been appreciated and that it inspired people as well.
Amrita is happy that her latest web series, Jeet Ki Zidd, has been appreciated and that it inspired people as well.
web series

Amrita Puri: Post Aisha, I got praise but not good work

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:43 PM IST
The actor says she had to work hard to break that image and was disappointed when she didn’t get good offers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paul Bettany as The Vision in Avengers.
Paul Bettany as The Vision in Avengers.
web series

Paul Bettany teases major Avenger cameo, says 'there were fireworks on set'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Actor Paul Bettany has said that a major cameo has yet to be revealed in WandaVision, and that 'there were fireworks on set' in scenes involving him and the actor, whom he'd 'longed to work with'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Bhadhana recently became one of the few YouTubers to get 20 million plus subscribers on his channel.
Amit Bhadhana recently became one of the few YouTubers to get 20 million plus subscribers on his channel.
web series

Amit Bhadhana: Mummy aaj bhi bol deti hai, chal jaa doodh la

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Comedian and social media personality Amit Bhadhana was one of the first to recently hit the 20 million subscriber mark on YouTube.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actors Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma in a still from web show Jamai Raja 2.0.
Actors Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma in a still from web show Jamai Raja 2.0.
web series

Small screen to OTT screen: TV shows get new lease of life

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:44 PM IST
The popular characters of television shows such as Qubool Hai, Jamai Raja etc, are back in new avatar with new story, but on a new platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
From TV to films to the web platforms, actor Sharad Kelkar has had quite a smooth transition from one medium to the other.
From TV to films to the web platforms, actor Sharad Kelkar has had quite a smooth transition from one medium to the other.
web series

Sharad Kelkar: Good actors who could not make in TV and films are getting a chance now, thanks to OTT

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Actor Sharad Kelkar who was seen in web series Black Widows and film Laxmii that opted for a direct-to-OTT release, says it is finally that people understood the worth of the web platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharib Hashmi in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
Sharib Hashmi in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
web series

Sharib Hashmi: No role is big or small

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Known for his roles in OTT series ‘The Family Man’, ‘Scam 1992…’ and film ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, actor Sharib Hashmi feels that finally he has arrived.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sandhya Mridul was recently seen in web series Tandav.
Actor Sandhya Mridul was recently seen in web series Tandav.
web series

Sandhya Mridul: I am very happy I didn’t jump in and die by just doing work I didn’t believe in

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Actor Sandhya Mridul has a couple of new series that she is going to be a part of and is looking forward to showcasing it to her audience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac