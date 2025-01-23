Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Release date, schedule, plot and more

The latest addition to the Spider-Man universe, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, takes fans on an exciting journey through a parallel timeline to the MCU. In this reimagined reality, Peter Parker finds himself under the mentorship of none other than Norman Osborn, the Green Goblin and Spider-Man’s notorious archenemy, rather than Tony Stark. This unexpected twist sets the stage for a thrilling new chapter in Peter Parker’s story. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man release date revealed.(@SpiderMan/X)

Also Read: Selena Gomez teases new music project following almost a year-long hiatus

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Release date, schedule and where to watch

The animated series’ first two episodes will be premiered on DisneyPlus on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The series will feature a total of 10 episodes. Every week, multiple episodes will be released on teh streaming platform, as reported by The Mirror US. The schedule of the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was released by DisneyPlus and will be as follows:

Episode 1 - January 29

Episode 2 - January 29

Episode 3 - February 5

Episode 4 - February 5

Episode 5 - February 5

Episode 6 - February 12

Episode 7 - February 12

Episode 8 - February 12

Episode 9 - February 19

Episode 10 - February 19

Also Read: Rihanna ‘preparing for the worst’ amid A$AP Rocky's gun charges trial: Report

Cast of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

The voice actors of the latest addition to the Spider-Man universe include Hudson Thames as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. The Walking Dead actor Colman Domingo will be lending his voice to teh character of Norman Osborn. Eugene Byrd voices Peter Parker's classmate Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song as Parker’s best friend Nico Minoru, and Zeno Robinson portrays Harry Osborn.

Hugh Dancy steps into the role of Otto Octavius, adding another layer to the story's intriguing dynamics. Fans of the broader MCU will also be excited to see Charlie Cox return as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, reprising his role from previous MCU series. Cox is also set to star in his own revival series, Daredevil: Born Again, as reported by The Mirror US.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man plot

DisneyPlus describes the plot of the series as “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character's early comic book roots."