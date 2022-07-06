When Shah Rukh Khan called Ranveer Singh after watching Band Baaja Baaraat

Actor Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 and earned praise from all quarters for his performance. It also included Shah Rukh Khan, who once called Ranveer directly to appreciate his film and left him shocked. Ranveer turned 37 on Wednesday. (Also read: Ranveer Singh is the perfect combination of talent and stardom Bollywood)

Ranveer once appeared on Simi Garewal’s show and opened up about how Shah Rukh said the ‘loveliest things’ to him. He said, “This was after the release of Band Baaja Baraat. I met Maneesh and he said, ‘Call aa gaya? Khush hai (Did you get a call? Are you happy now)?’ and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ he was like ‘Arey phone check kar naa (Just check your phone)’. So, I open my phone and I see these missed calls and I was like ‘Nooo!’ It was Shah Rukh Khan.”

Sharing his reaction after missing phone calls from Shah Rukh, he added, “I had missed his (Shah Rukh) call can you imagine.” He further recalled, “For the longest time I was sitting with my phone and was like ‘Unbelievable, how could I miss that call?’ And it rang … I was like ‘Helloooo …’ It was him on the other line and he had seen Band Baaja Baraat and he said the loveliest things. I was running around the office jumping and pumping my fists and was like ‘I can’t believe he called and I can’t believe he said that…’”

Meanwhile, Ranveer is celebrating his birthday with Deepika Padukone in the US. He was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which released on May 13. He will now be seen in his first-ever Netflix special, Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls. Apart from this, he also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It also features Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in the pipeline.

