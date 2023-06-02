Why Savannah Chrisley attempted suicide? ‘A cry for help,’ she says

Content Warning: This article delves into the topic of suicide and may be sensitive for some readers. Reality TV star Savannah Chrisley recently spoke candidly about her past suicide attempt, referring to it as "a cry for help" amid her ongoing struggle with mental health. The 25-year-old also revealed details of the incident that led to her hospitalization. (ALSO READ: World Suicide Prevention Day: Here’s what we can do to save a life) Savannah Chrisley(Twitter)

During her appearance on the Unlocked podcast, Chrisley reflected on her traumatic experience, "I didn't really have a life-or-death experience, but I did try committing suicide, so that potentially was maybe my life-or-death experience." She emphasised that her attempt was more of a desperate plea for assistance. (ALSO READ: Savannah Chrisley spills the tea on her date with Bachelor's Colton Underwood before he came out as gay)

Why Chrisley took such severe step?

Recalling the circumstances surrounding her decision, Chrisley traced the origins of her distress back to her teenage years, around the time when her family began filming their popular reality series on the USA Network. "It's so crazy because when you go through so much trauma, I feel like your mind just blocks it out."

"I also feel like there were maybe some side effects to what I had done that affected my memory," the reality star said, "but it was all really a blur."

Chrisley gained fame through her appearances on the reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," which aired from 2014 to 2021. The show followed the lives of the Chrisley family, with patriarch Todd Chrisley at the center. Savannah is the daughter of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley. She has also appeared in the film “Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens.”

Parents as support bridge

She remembered coming up in the hospital, surrounded by her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley. She expressed appreciation to her parents for their assistance in overcoming her "bad depression." Todd, she said, would reveal his own life tales and tragedies to help her feel more at ease.

Need mental health counselling?

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (https://988lifeline.org/) is a 24-hour, toll-free, confidential suicide prevention hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. It provides options for deaf and hard of hearing individuals. This is only United States-specific helpline.

