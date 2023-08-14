Will Rihanna be featured in Nicki's album ‘Pink Friday 2’? Singer shares details

Nicki Minaj took to her Instagram on August 14, to share a snippet of her upcoming album 'Pink Friday 2. The fans have gone all gaga with excitement over the post. The duo have previously collaborated on ‘Fly’ and ‘Raining Men’.

In the snippet, which is apparently from a photo shoot, the singer could be seen adorning an embellished see-through piece and posing for the cameras. The audio attached to the post is from one of the songs from her much-awaited album.

Earlier this year, Nicki confirmed through an Instagram post that the album will be released on November 17, 2023. Adding that the tour for the album will start in the first quarter of 2021.

She also promised the release of the album cover sometime soon. Pink Friday 2 will mark Nicki's fifth studio album and the first since 2018's Queen.

Additionally, in an Instagram live, when a fan asked if Rihanna will be featured in the album, Nicki answered, “Was pig motherf**king flying? I think that was a trick answer y'all that I gave y'all.”

Some of the fans think the answer is an indication of approval as Nicki wouldn't have answered the question at all if she wasn't on it. The duo have previously collaborated on ‘Fly’ and ‘Raining Men’.

Pink Friday 1 was released back in 2010 and peaked at NO.1 on the Billboard 200 with hits such as “Your Love”, Right Thru Me" and much more.

Nicki's fans and followers could not contain their excitement on her post.

Since the announcement of the album's release, the rap queen has put out other projects, including a reissue of her groundbreaking Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape in 2021 and the compilation album Queen Radio: Volume 1 from the previous year, which featured "Super Freaky Girl," her first unaccompanied No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

