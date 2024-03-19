Why a tri-state pact between Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu is good news for wildlife

The agreement between three southern states to harmonise coexistence with wildlife is the first of its kind in the country. The forest departments of Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu forged an interstate agreement last week. The agreement was inked during a meeting of the forest ministers of Karnataka and Kerala and forest officials of the three states, which outlines strategies to deal with conflicts, map conflict zones, and escalate joint intervention efforts.

“This is the first time in India that there has been this kind of interstate coordination at the ministerial level, as far as human-wildlife conflict is concerned. In my 37 years of service, I have not come across a collaboration at this scale,” said Brijesh Kumar Dixit, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and head of forest force, Karnataka.

Along with Dixit, PCCFs from the other two states — D Jayaprasad of Kerala and Srinivas Reddy of Tamil Nadu — aim to develop a standardised framework, including a unified standard operating procedure (SOP) to address conflict, as well as a forewarning system across state lines, particularly for the movement of tigers and elephants monitored through camera traps or radio collars.

“The Centre provides financial assistance to states under schemes such as Development of Wildlife Habitats, Project Tiger and Project Elephant for the construction of physical barriers such as barbed wire fence, solar-powered electric fence, bio-fencing using cactus, boundary walls to prevent the entry of wild animals into crop fields. The joint SOP must factor this in by pooling funds,” a senior official from the Union environment ministry, who did not wish to be named, said.

“We have already established an official nodal person for all three states for a common point of contact and created common WhatsApp groups for staff from each state on both sides of the boundary. These immediate measures have been taken to facilitate communication and coordination,” said Dixit.

This is not to say that local-level coordination didn’t already exist in the states.

In February, the Kerala high court (HC) advocated for the establishment of such a high-level committee dedicated to effectively managing human-animal conflict situations across the states. "In fact, we were already cooperating at the local level with joint patrolling and other activities. Now, after the court direction (…) the coordination has escalated to the level of additional chief secretaries and ministers, which is beyond what the court explicitly mandated, but shows the increased interest and commitment at higher levels,” Reddy said.

“A ministers’-level agreement is very important for one particular reason: People understand borders and boundaries, animals don't,” Jayaprasad said.

All three states face similar issues, pertaining to loss of human life, crop damage, and community unrest due to conflict. The agreement aims to further safeguard forest communities as well as animals under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act like elephants and tigers involved in conflict, and conserve ecosystems.

ALSO READ: How to save the life of a tiger

Seasonal migration

Data presented before the Lok Sabha by the ministry of environment, forests and climate change in February revealed a fluctuating trend in human deaths due to elephant attacks in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu over five years.

Kerala experienced a high of 27 deaths in the year 2022-2023, with a subsequent drop, reaching 17 in 2023-2024. This is a decrease from the 35 deaths reported in 2021-2022. In fact, between 2022-23, 8,873 incidents involving attacks by wild animals were reported, of them, 4,193 incidents were attributed to elephants and 193 to tigers, among others. Wild animals were responsible for damaging crops in 20,957 instances, and killing 1,559 cattle between 2017-2023.

Karnataka's figures have seen an upward trend, from 12 in 2018-19 to 29 in 2022-23. Tamil Nadu has remained relatively stable and low, with two fatalities reported in 2021-22 and 2022-23. In 2022-23 Karnataka reported 15 elephant deaths, Tamil Nadu had 14, and Kerala saw seven fatalities, all due to various unnatural causes. For tigers, Tamil Nadu and Kerala each reported 15 deaths, while Karnataka recorded 13 fatalities in the first nine months of 2023.

Jose Louies, joint director and chief of wildlife crime control, Wildlife Trust of India, explained that the border areas of the three states were actually a trijunction with good forest cover and traditionally rich in tigers, elephants, and gaurs among other animals.

“With the onset of summer, animals come out of the forest in search of food, water, and shelter. These animals move between the boundaries in a highly seasonal way. When it is monsoon, the animals move towards Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and when it is summer, they move back to Kerala. Owing to this seasonal migration, animals can easily move into plantation areas where they find it easy to get food and water. If you look at tigers, the coffee estates act as a good habitat for them to move and find prey, and there is a lot of feral cattle in these areas,” he said.

The western ghats and the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage site, are crucial biodiversity hotspots. The 5,500 sq. km reserve, as well as the Bandipur tiger reserve, and Wayanad forest region, hosts over 11,000 Asian elephants, almost 800 tigers, and a myriad of other species. The Nilgiri reserve alone is home to over 5,000 species of flowering plants, 139 mammal species, at least 508 bird species, and 179 amphibian species. Thus any human activity in this region heightens the possibility of human-wildlife conflict.

“The situation is complex due to varied reactions from the community, often spurred by different entities for their gain, be it political or economic. Many who amplify these incidents don't aim to resolve them but continue to further their agenda. The forest department is taking adequate measures but true resolution requires collaboration,” Louies explains.

Wayanad has seen 21 fatalities due to elephant attacks over the past year, according to the forest department; 18 elephant deaths have been recorded between November 2023 and February 2024 within the Wayanad wildlife sanctuary as a result of infighting among animals that are in fierce competition with each other for water, on account of drought-like conditions, forest officials said.

ALSO READ: Wayanad requires long-term restoration, not trigger happy responses to human-animal conflict

“Kerala plays a role as a sort of buffer for the other two states because of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary. Also, Kerala state is not part of Project Tiger and has protection only as a sanctuary status,” said Jayaprasad, adding, “The main conflict is connected to Schedule I animals (under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972) elephants and tigers here. Animals migrate from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and stay in Kerala because of its greenery and weather, making it a favourable habitat. That is the reason why it is important to tackle this issue together, and forms the basis of this agreement.”

Mapping conflict zones

The challenges in Wayanad are emblematic of broader issues across the western ghats, where the push for development meets the needs of wildlife conservation.

Other than Wayanad, Munnar and Palakkad are also significant conflict zones, Jayaprasad explained. “Specifically, the Munnar landscape, which includes Chinnakanal and the Palakkad landscape, which includes Mannarkkad near Attappadi, are areas where human-elephant interactions are frequent. Kasaragod has also seen a rise in conflicts in recent years, exacerbated by human settlements in traditional elephant corridors,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, the contiguous landscape connecting Nagarahole National Park and Wayanad is the most prominent for wildlife conflict. “Regions such as Kutta and adjacent areas, along with Kundapur, Moyar Gauj, and Mudumalai, also emerge as critical zones of wildlife movement and conflict,” Dixit said.

The interface areas of Tamil Nadu such as Gudalur, Talavadi, parts of the Sathyamangalam tiger reserve, Anamalai, and Mudumalai see conflicts as well but on a limited scale, Srinivas said. “It is less than what’s happening closer to Wayanad but in these areas, there's a possibility for sharing resources including intelligence and tranquilising equipment, and overall coordination efforts,” he said.

“In Kerala, there are areas such as Arulam in Munnar, where regular incidents occur. In Karnataka, Shimoga and Hassan are places where conflict is present,” Louies added.

The need for more comprehensive and localised strategies remains evident with the inclusion of better mapping of conflict zones, understanding the behavioural patterns of wildlife, using technology and integrating community-based approaches to conservation.

“The joint effort between Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is the main solution because animals do not represent states. So, when three states work together and inform each other on the movement of large elephant herds or even individual conflict cases, this can help prepare and develop action plans and in case of emergencies, work together to mitigate the conflict. It is a welcome move,” said Louies.