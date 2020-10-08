Happy Birthday Gauri Khan: Bollywood’s First Lady’s most fashionable looks

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 03:47 IST

Bollywood’s First Lady and Shah Rukh Khan’s better half Gauri Khan turns 50 today, but the star mommy to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam is ageing like fine wine and looking more gorgeous by the day. The interior designer by profession has done up several properties in Mumbai, including Ranbir Kapoor’s house, Sidharth Malhotra’s house, Alia Bhatt’s vanity van, Jacqueline Fernandez’s bedroom and parts of Karan Johar’s house. She has recently announced the her first book ‘My Life in Design’, which is slated to release in 2021, and is about her life as a designer. In 2017, Gauri launched her design store, Gauri Khan Designs, which sells luxury products. She has also designed the Ralph Lauren store in Mumbai. Gauri’s keen sense of design is not limited to home decor, but has also trickled into fashion. Gauri has a very classic and unique fashion sense, with mostly whites, blacks, shimmer, animal prints and bodycon dresses, seemingly taking the better part of her wardrobe. She has also previously collaborated with designer Satya Paul (in 2015) for her debut collection: ‘A Tropical Wonder’. On the fashionista’s 50th birthday here’s a look at some of her most stylish looks. Check them out:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan along with their kids Suhana, Aryan and AbRam. ( Gauri Khan Designs )

Gauri looks stunning in this black sequinned Monisha Jaising number.

Gauri Khan ( Instagram )

Gauri effortlessly looks ethereal in this pale pink flowy number by Gauri and Nainika.

Gauri in Gauri and Nainika. ( Instagram )

Gauri poses with Shah Rukh in a futuristic black structured saree gown by Amit Aggarwal.

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan. ( Instagram )

The to-be published author carries this gold sequinned number by Falguni and Shane Peacock with finesse.

Gauri in Falguni and Shane Peacock. ( Instagram )

Gauri Khan’s walk-in wardrobe and everything in it seems to die for. The producer is wearing a shimmery pastel number by Gauri and Nainika.

Gauri Khan ( Instagram )

Gauri looks as stunning in jeans as she does in couture.

Gauri’s latest post on Instagram was in honour of the women who inspired her soul, she wrote, “I am a woman. Protector, muse, wanderer, achiever, dreamer... You only see a part of me. The part that is rooted in my role, not in my soul. All that’s unseen completes me, and from there I draw my strength. This image is a reminder to stay #RootedToStrength.”

She tagged Monisha Jaising, Falguni Peacock, Farah Khan, Bavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Kaykasshan Patel, among others, and wrote asking people to do the same and “create a global grid of strength.” Several fans assumed the post was in response to daughter, Suhana’s post about colourism where she shared how people often trolled her and commented on her skin colour.

Suhana’s post read, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5”7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5”3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too.”

