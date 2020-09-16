Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: From the MET Gala to Cannes, here are Priyanka and Nick’s most stylish looks

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 20:42 IST

Nick Jonas has earned the title of National Jiju in India ever since his relationship with Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra made headlines, and their fairytale romance is one for the ages. With Nick sliding in Priyanka’s DMs after spotting her at an event, followed by a series of flirtatious texts and a first date that ended with a pat on the back, and no kiss, Nickyanka’s (like they are fondly called by their fans) love story would make the perfect Bollywood film, from their courtship to their larger-than-life Bollywood-style wedding. And the couple is always posting adorable appreciation posts on their respective social media accounts to show off their better halves.

Today, on September 16, National Jiju is turning 28, and Priyanka took to her social media to express that she was glad that Nick was born, her team shared a flurry of images to celebrate Nick’s birthday, whom the post referred to as the father of Diana, Gino and Panda (the couple’s three dogs together).

Priyanka and Nick have been incredibly stylish people even before knowing one another, but their individual style quotient definitely levelled up when they got together, and from sidewalk paparazzi shots to carefully curated red carpet looks, the couple has managed to nail their looks at every event, emerging as the most stylish couple in most scenarios. In fact the couple’s combined style had such an impact that they even received a first-time honour back in 2019. The couple was dubbed the most ‘best dressed couple of 2019’ by People magazine, making it the first time that celebrity magazine’s history that a couple has shared top style honours. On Nick’s 28th birthday, here’s a look at some of the couple’s best looks together:

Priyanka’s plunging neckline may have received a lot of flak from trolls asking her to dress more ‘desi’, but the couple looked like a million bucks.

Remember when Priyanka channelled her inner Marilyn Monroe at the Golden Globes 2020 as she strutted alongside a dapper looking Nick.

While their 2018 MET Gala look is the most-talked about, it was the extravagance and edginess of the 2019 look that bowled everyone over.

And who can forget some of their most iconic looks from red carpets. Or their co-ordinated outfits at Cannes 2019 which were absolute love.

Which of their looks do you like best?

