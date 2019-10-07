High-street gets a designer facelift with Giambattista Valli collaboration.

fashion-and-trends

When your go-to label gets a couture hand with its designs, theres every reason to cheer. High street favourite H&M ties up with Italian haute couture label Giambattista Valli to create an eclectic collection for the upcoming season.

The H&M x GIAMBATTISTA VALLI line will feature both womenswear and a menswear collection for the very first time. Dressmaker to celebrities like Rihanna, Amal Clooney, Ariana Grande, and Emma Stone, Giambattista Valli makes his designs available to a wider audience.

Valli’s eclectic mix of sharpness and frills is to die for and the designer states, “My work speaks for itself, so I wouldn’t add much. I like to think of myself as an accomplice to some special moments. My creations are easy to wear and easy to interpret. More than dresses, I see them as a means to create a dialogue with my clients. I design for a living body, not for a lifeless mannequin.”

On the collaboration, the designer reveals: “I accepted this project because I felt it was the right moment to share my vision with a new audience. I want H&M customers to get access to the Valli dream and make whatever they want out of it. What I am offering them is a style, not fashion: something with a deeper meaning and a longer life. There won’t be throwaway pieces in the collection, but items customers will want to keep in their wardrobes for a long time. The Giambattista Valli X H&M collection allows me to bring beauty to everyone.”

The collection which features models Oslo Grace, Leslye Houenou, Mara Kasanpawiro, Kohei Takabatake, Luka Isaac and Tom Rey in the campaign will be available worldwide in selected stores and on hm.com on November 7, 2019.

