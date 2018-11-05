Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone show how to look festive but sexy in gold

Diwali means parties, dinners, and family gatherings of all shapes and sizes. Looking stylish has become something of a requisite at these festivities. And while it’s tempting to just throw on an anarkali, take a cue from the celebrities below -- actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte -- who have figured out how to dress for bursting crackers, while still looking gorgeous and glamorous in golden.

While the celeb looks ahead are certainly statement-making, they are also fun and festive for a glamorous Diwali event. They prove golden acts as the ultimate colour on the festive circuit:

Take the hue to new heights with a pair of silky, wide-leg lamé pants styled with a black crop top à la Radhika Apte. Skip the full-on shiny look and instead work some festive golden into your look with one statement-making piece, like Radhika’s pants from designer label, Lola by Suman B.

Take style lessons from Sonam Kapoor and add an unexpected twist to your Diwali look. Her ethnic-meets-fusion jumper and saree dress -- handwoven in Chanderi silk by designer Rashmi Verma -- is fashion-forward and festive in its own right. Pair with statement metallic jewellery for the ultimate modern-meets-traditional contrast.

Trade in your handloom saree for a bold, shimmery one. Take your saree the festive route by opting for a deep golden, like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sheer Manish Malhotra saree. From your house party with friends to a lavish family dinner, a full-on glittering saree will instantly become the life of any Diwali do.

While you can never go wrong with a classic golden saree, give it a refresh with some stripes, as spotted on Deepika Padukone. Her ivory and golden saree from Raw Mango still feels festive without straying too far from a cool and calm cream look.

And when all else fails, go bold or go home in a sizzling sequin look. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s lehenga sets the bar high for your Diwali fete, it feels equal parts sexy and festive. Yes, you can wear an extravagant lehenga for Diwali, à la Kareena, but if you’re not sure about rocking a golden lehenga, pair a heavily-embroidered lehenga with a simple choli.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 15:04 IST