Oscars 2018: Priyanka Chopra picks her best red carpet looks and we can’t stop staring

On Monday, the 90th Academy Awards, or the Oscars as they’re fondly called, provided us plenty of fashion fodder, thanks to some of Hollywood’s top stars looking impeccable in their fierce, fabulous, and flashy ensembles.

The 2018 Oscars might have come and gone, but it doesn’t mean that we have to move on (just yet).



If you were bummed for not spotting your fave desi girl, Priyanka Chopra, at the Oscars on Monday (she shared the reason for which in an Instagram post), then you’re in for a treat: The Quantico star and fashion-lover weighed in on every stunning dress that came down the carpet and shared her favourites — actor Nicole Kidman and supermodel Naomi Campbell, to name a few — to Instagram on Tuesday!

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some of her favourite looks from Oscars 2018. (Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra)

So many of her fave looks took our breath away too: While singer Zendaya’s simplicity was most stunning in Giambattista Valli, we were also blown away by the metallic shine in between — that’s actors Jennifer Lawrence and Lupita Nyong’o for you — and equally as excited to see actor Margot Robbie in crisp white Chanel.

Before we give Priyanka her own gold statue for choosing these best dresses at the Oscars and after-party red carpets, here are some leading ladies that made an impression on PeeCee with looks so sexy they’ll undoubtedly make you gasp: Hello, plunging necklines!

(Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra and Agencies)

Actor Jennifer Lawrence (left) wearing a Dior dress, Roger Vivier shoes, and Niwaka jewellery.

Model Ashley Graham (right) wearing a Rubin Singer dress, Lynn Ban ear cuffs and Sophia Webster sandals.

(Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra and Agencies)

Actor Nicole Kidman (left) wearing an Armani Prive dress, Christian Louboutin heels, and Platinum by Harry Winston jewellery.

Writer-director Greta Gerwig (right) wearing a Rodarte dress and Tiffany & Co. jewellery.

(Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra and Agencies)

Actor Margot Robbie (left) wearing a custom Chanel Haute Couture dress, Chanel bag and jewellery, and Roger Vivier shoes.

Model Naomi Campbell (right) wearing an Alexandre Vauthier suit, Pollice Lee shoes, a Christian Louboutin purse, and jewellery by Neil Lane and Bulgari.

(Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra and Agencies)

Actor Lupita Nyong’o (left) wearing a Versace dress, Alexandre Birman shoes, and Niwaka jewels.

Singer Zendaya (right) wearing a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown, Brian Atwood heels and Platinum by Bulgari jewels.

