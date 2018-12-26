Sunny Leone in pink and white for a photoshoot spells L-O-V-E. See pics.

Sunny Leone was most-recently spotted in Bandra, Mumbai heading for a photoshoot. In the pics that we’ve seen, her casual attire is perfect for a girl’s day out in the city. She kept the look simple overall and looked beautiful in this off-screen avatar.

Starting with her hair, Sunny’s hair was left open and they added volume to her petite frame. She wore a sheer white shirt paired with a shell pink miniskirt in leather and metallic heels. The actress completed the look with a red clutch that worked as a great contrast to the toned down look we saw her in today.

Sunny Leone’s makeup was simplistic where her eyes were done heavily and she wore bright pink lipstick.

What caught our eye, though, is the embossed LOVE at the back of the shirt, written in pink with a hint of glitter in it. The golden sequins on the outside give the impression of a ‘glitter-effervescence’.

Take a look at all the photos here and get your daytime fashion inspiration for a day out with your favourite girls in the holiday season!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 14:32 IST