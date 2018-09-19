Benefits of tulasi, how this medicinal herb can keep you healthy

Integrating Tulasi (Ocimum tenuiflorum) in your diet may not only help you look good but can also boost your physical and mental health, says an Ayurveda expert. Various studies in the past have suggested that there are tangible benefits to physical and mental health after consuming Tulasi — often called as “the queen of herbs”.

“Tulasi is an excellent all-rounder when it comes to maintaining overall wellness. It prevents a multitude of ailments and is a great way to stay healthy naturally,” says Shruthi Hegde, ayurveda expert at The Himalaya Drug Company.

The herb is known to combat stress. It is an adaptogen (anti-stress agent), which is known to promote mental wellness. It also regulates cortisol (stress) levels and reduces anxiety and emotional stress. “Regular consumption of Tulasi is beneficial in relaxing the mind and offers many psychological benefits that include anti-depressant activity, positive effects on the memory, and cognitive function,” said Hegde.

Tulasi also provides relief from congestion in the lungs, as well as alleviates the symptoms of cold and fever. “Tulasi is exceptionally effective in preventing respiratory infections. It has antifungal, antiviral and antibacterial properties, which make this herb an excellent choice when it comes to preventing infections,” the expert said.

The herb contains detoxifying properties and antioxidants which rejuvenate the skin. It aids in removing toxins responsible for causing pimples, thus helping in the treatment of acne and leading to a reduction in the occurrence of breakouts. The herb leaves are effective in the treatment of oral infections. It is found to offer preventive properties to patients with periodontal disease as well.

“One of the most effective and easiest ways of consuming this herb is including Tulasi supplements in your diet. By making Tulasi an integral part of your daily routine, you can help your system relax and your body function more effectively,” said Hegde.

