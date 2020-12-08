Mandira Bedi inspires fans towards a fit lifestyle, flaunts killer abs during kettlebell workout at home | Watch

fitness

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 10:29 IST

Another week, another fitness inspiration by Saaho actor Mandira Bedi. From squats to Russian kettlebell swing, the diva was seen encouraging fans towards a fit lifestyle as she shared a glimpse of her intense yet simple workout session which fitness enthusiasts can easily add to their morning routine as they work from home amid Covid-19 quarantine.

Mandira is often seen encouraging her 1.3 million followers on Instagram to believe in themselves and their capabilities instead of focusing on societal beliefs and norms. Her social media handle is rid with handwritten positive notes, fitness tips, workout videos and exotic travel pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle this Monday, the television star shared a video featuring her in a white halter neck top teamed with a pair of black Yoga pants, both of which flaunted her killer abs well. Completing the athleisure wear with a pair of neon green sneakers, Mandira accessorised her sporty look with fitness band.

Beginning with a simple warm-up exercise of raising her hands above her head while she hopped, Mandira moved to Russian kettlebell swing. Standing tall with her feet a little wider than hip-width apart, the actor picked up the kettlebell by the handle with both hands to distribute its weight evenly.

Palms facing her body, Mandira kept her knees slightly bent as she drove back her hips, dropped the kettlebell between her legs while taking a gorilla stand and swung it in front of her body with an explosive motion. While doing this exercise, it is important to use your hips instead of your arms to swing the kettlebell.

She then moved on to jumping jacks exercise as Peggy Lee’s song ‘It’s A Good Day’ played in the backdrop. The video was captioned, “#mondaymorning #mazaa #itsagoodday #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit (sic).”

We don’t know how she does it but television star Mandira Bedi seems to ace motherhood, fitness goals, sartorial elegance and career expectations all together while shattering several stereotypes. The diva is hailed in the industry for striking a balance between personal and work life and we can’t help but swoon over her as we take inspirational notes.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter